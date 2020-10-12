Midway through the third quarter, Prescott gained 9 yards on a run and was

tackled by New York safety Logan Ryan. Prescott immediately clutched his lower

right leg. After he was put in a cast, Prescott appeared to be crying as he

was carted off the field. He was transported to an area hospital and ESPN

later reported that Prescott was expected to undergo surgery Sunday night.

Dallas gained the final possession with 52 seconds left and moved 72 yards in

four plays with backup quarterback Andy Dalton at the controls to set up the

winning field goal. With the win, the Cowboys (2-3) snapped a two-game losing

streak in their first outing against an NFC East Division rival.

The Giants (0-5) went ahead on Devonta Freeman's 4-yard run with 8:46

remaining, extending the lead to 34-31 on Daniel Jones' two-point conversion

pass to offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. The 17-yard drive was set up after a

fumble by Dalton.

Dallas led 24-23 at the time of the injury. Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes

for 166 yards and an interception. Dalton was 9-for-11 for 111 yards after

replacing Prescott. Jones was 20-for-33 for 222 yards. He was sacked twice.

Rams 30, Washington Football Team 10

Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to lead Los Angeles past

host Washington in Landover, Md., on a day that Alex Smith played in his first

game in nearly two years.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had four sacks and linebacker Troy Reeder had

three as the Rams (4-1) finished with eight on the day.

Washington quarterback Josh Allen was sidelined after taking a hit to the head

and arm late in the first half by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He was

replaced by Smith, who was making his first NFL appearance since a gruesome

leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018 that required 17 separate surgeries to fix.

Smith completed 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards and was sacked six times for

Washington (1-4). Allen was 9 of 13 for 74 yards before departing. Washington

finished with 108 total yards of offense.

Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and Miami erupted for 30 first-half

points en route to a demolition of San Francisco at Santa Clara, Calif.

Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to Adam Shaheen, DeVante Parker and Preston

Williams during his 14th career 350-yard game, his first since throwing for a

career-best 419 against Cincinnati last December. Myles Gaskin added a 1-yard

touchdown run for the Dolphins (2-3).

The loss was the second straight overall and third in a row at home for the

49ers (2-3), who benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after an ineffective

first half in his return from a high-ankle sprain.

Browns 32, Colts 23

Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and host Cleveland's

defense hassled Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers into major mistakes as

the Browns won their fourth straight.

Mayfield was 21 of 37 with two interceptions as Cleveland improved to (4-1) by

complementing its league-best rushing attack with key passes, particularly

when it scored on all four first-half possessions.

Meanwhile, Rivers completed 21 of 33 for 243 yards, but tossed two

interceptions. One was a pick-six that Ronnie Harrison Jr. took 47 yards at

the 12:15 mark of the third quarter for a 27-10 Cleveland lead. Rivers was

also pressured into an intentional grounding foul in the end zone 16 seconds

into the fourth quarter, giving the Browns a safety and a nine-point lead that

the Colts (3-2) could not overcome.

Ravens 27, Bengals 3

Lamar Jackson passed for two touchdowns and the Baltimore defense repeatedly

flustered rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as the Ravens cruised past visiting

Cincinnati.

Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown caught touchdown passes from Jackson, who was

19-of-37 passing for 180 yards and one interception for the Ravens (4-1).

Baltimore's defense forced three turnovers, including Patrick Queen's 53-yard

fumble return touchdown, and tallied seven sacks.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick who entered with a rookie-record three

consecutive 300-yard games, completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards with one

interception in his fifth career start for the Bengals (1-3-1).

Steelers 38, Eagles 29

Rookie Chase Claypool had three scoring catches and ran for another touchdown

as Pittsburgh stayed unbeaten with a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Pittsburgh, which built a 17-point lead in the third quarter but didn't seal

it until Claypool's fourth touchdown with 2:39 left, is 4-0 for the first time

since 1979. Claypool had seven catches for 110 yards, Ben Roethlisberger was

27 of 34 for 239 yards and the three touchdowns.

For Philadelphia (1-3-1), Miles Sanders had two touchdown runs, and Greg Ward

and Travis Fulgham (10 catches, 152 yards) each had a touchdown catch. Carson

Wentz was 20 of 35 for 258 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.

Panthers 23, Falcons 16

Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in a big first half and it was

enough as visiting Carolina won its third game in a row and kept Atlanta

winless.

Bridgewater completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards -- including an NFL

season-high 261 yards in the first half -- and Mike Davis rushed for 89 yards

and caught a touchdown pass for the Panthers (3-2).

Matt Ryan threw for 226 yards, but had a costly fourth-quarter interception in

the end zone for the Falcons (0-5). Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 136

yards. Todd Gurley rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Cardinals 30, Jets 10

Kyler Murray accounted for 411 total yards and two touchdowns to lead Arizona

past winless New York in East Rutherford, N.J.

Murray's 380 passing yards were a career high in his time with Arizona (3-2).

DeAndre Hopkins was his top target, finishing with six catches for 131 yards.

Joe Flacco started in place of the injured Sam Darnold for the Jets (0-5).

Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and zero interceptions.

Raider 40, Chiefs 32

Derek Carr passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling Patrick

Mahomes as Las Vegas stunned previously undefeated Kansas City in Kansas City,

Mo.

Josh Jacobs added 77 rushing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the

Raiders (3-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak at Arrowhead Stadium.

Carr fired three quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter on passes of

59, 5 and 72 yards from Carr to Nelson Agholor, Darren Waller and rookie Henry

Ruggs.

The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for the Chiefs (4-1) that included

last season's Super Bowl run. Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns,

but was intercepted once -- his first of the season -- and completed just 22

of 43 passes.

Texans 30, Jaguars 14

Deshaun Watson tossed three touchdowns, Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked three field

goals and Houston defeated visiting Jacksonville for its first victory of the

season and first under interim coach Romeo Crennel.

Watson passed for 359 yards and finally established a connection with receiver

Brandin Cooks, who posted his first 100-yard game with the Texans (1-4). Cooks

had eight catches for 161 yards plus a 28-yard touchdown on fourth down with

4:39 left that sealed it.

The Jaguars (1-4) lost their fourth straight game, hurt by two costly

turnovers and two missed field goals by Stephen Hauschka.

