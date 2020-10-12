NFL roundup: Dak suffers ugly injury in Cowboys win

Midway through the third quarter, Prescott gained 9 yards on a run and was
tackled by New York safety Logan Ryan. Prescott immediately clutched his lower
right leg. After he was put in a cast, Prescott appeared to be crying as he
was carted off the field. He was transported to an area hospital and ESPN
later reported that Prescott was expected to undergo surgery Sunday night.
Dallas gained the final possession with 52 seconds left and moved 72 yards in
four plays with backup quarterback Andy Dalton at the controls to set up the
winning field goal. With the win, the Cowboys (2-3) snapped a two-game losing
streak in their first outing against an NFC East Division rival.
The Giants (0-5) went ahead on Devonta Freeman's 4-yard run with 8:46
remaining, extending the lead to 34-31 on Daniel Jones' two-point conversion
pass to offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. The 17-yard drive was set up after a
fumble by Dalton.
Dallas led 24-23 at the time of the injury. Prescott completed 14 of 21 passes
for 166 yards and an interception. Dalton was 9-for-11 for 111 yards after
replacing Prescott. Jones was 20-for-33 for 222 yards. He was sacked twice.
Seahawks 27, Vikings 26
Russell Wilson threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf with 15 seconds to
play as Seattle remained undefeated with a victory against visiting Minnesota
at an empty CenturyLink Field.
The winning drive came after the Vikings (1-4) eschewed a short field-goal
attempt that could've given them an eight-point lead with two minutes left.
Instead, Alexander Mattison was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 from
Seattle's 6-yard line.
Wilson completed 20 of 32 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, helping
the Seahawks (5-0) overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit. Minnesota's Kirk Cousins
was 27 of 39 for 249 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adam Thielen. But
Cousins had a fumble and an interception as Seattle scored 21 points in the
opening 6:51 of the second half to take a 21-13 lead.
Rams 30, Washington Football Team 10
Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns to lead Los Angeles past
host Washington in Landover, Md., on a day that Alex Smith played in his first
game in nearly two years.
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald had four sacks and linebacker Troy Reeder had
three as the Rams (4-1) finished with eight on the day.
Washington quarterback Josh Allen was sidelined after taking a hit to the head
and arm late in the first half by Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. He was
replaced by Smith, who was making his first NFL appearance since a gruesome
leg injury on Nov. 18, 2018 that required 17 separate surgeries to fix.
Smith completed 9 of 17 passes for 37 yards and was sacked six times for
Washington (1-4). Allen was 9 of 13 for 74 yards before departing. Washington
finished with 108 total yards of offense.
Dolphins 43, 49ers 17
Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards and Miami erupted for 30 first-half
points en route to a demolition of San Francisco at Santa Clara, Calif.
Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to Adam Shaheen, DeVante Parker and Preston
Williams during his 14th career 350-yard game, his first since throwing for a
career-best 419 against Cincinnati last December. Myles Gaskin added a 1-yard
touchdown run for the Dolphins (2-3).
The loss was the second straight overall and third in a row at home for the
49ers (2-3), who benched quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after an ineffective
first half in his return from a high-ankle sprain.
Browns 32, Colts 23
Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and host Cleveland's
defense hassled Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers into major mistakes as
the Browns won their fourth straight.
Mayfield was 21 of 37 with two interceptions as Cleveland improved to (4-1) by
complementing its league-best rushing attack with key passes, particularly
when it scored on all four first-half possessions.
Meanwhile, Rivers completed 21 of 33 for 243 yards, but tossed two
interceptions. One was a pick-six that Ronnie Harrison Jr. took 47 yards at
the 12:15 mark of the third quarter for a 27-10 Cleveland lead. Rivers was
also pressured into an intentional grounding foul in the end zone 16 seconds
into the fourth quarter, giving the Browns a safety and a nine-point lead that
the Colts (3-2) could not overcome.
Ravens 27, Bengals 3
Lamar Jackson passed for two touchdowns and the Baltimore defense repeatedly
flustered rookie quarterback Joe Burrow as the Ravens cruised past visiting
Cincinnati.
Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown caught touchdown passes from Jackson, who was
19-of-37 passing for 180 yards and one interception for the Ravens (4-1).
Baltimore's defense forced three turnovers, including Patrick Queen's 53-yard
fumble return touchdown, and tallied seven sacks.
Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick who entered with a rookie-record three
consecutive 300-yard games, completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards with one
interception in his fifth career start for the Bengals (1-3-1).
Steelers 38, Eagles 29
Rookie Chase Claypool had three scoring catches and ran for another touchdown
as Pittsburgh stayed unbeaten with a win over visiting Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh, which built a 17-point lead in the third quarter but didn't seal
it until Claypool's fourth touchdown with 2:39 left, is 4-0 for the first time
since 1979. Claypool had seven catches for 110 yards, Ben Roethlisberger was
27 of 34 for 239 yards and the three touchdowns.
For Philadelphia (1-3-1), Miles Sanders had two touchdown runs, and Greg Ward
and Travis Fulgham (10 catches, 152 yards) each had a touchdown catch. Carson
Wentz was 20 of 35 for 258 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions.
Panthers 23, Falcons 16
Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in a big first half and it was
enough as visiting Carolina won its third game in a row and kept Atlanta
winless.
Bridgewater completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards -- including an NFL
season-high 261 yards in the first half -- and Mike Davis rushed for 89 yards
and caught a touchdown pass for the Panthers (3-2).
Matt Ryan threw for 226 yards, but had a costly fourth-quarter interception in
the end zone for the Falcons (0-5). Calvin Ridley caught eight passes for 136
yards. Todd Gurley rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Cardinals 30, Jets 10
Kyler Murray accounted for 411 total yards and two touchdowns to lead Arizona
past winless New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
Murray's 380 passing yards were a career high in his time with Arizona (3-2).
DeAndre Hopkins was his top target, finishing with six catches for 131 yards.
Joe Flacco started in place of the injured Sam Darnold for the Jets (0-5).
Flacco completed 18 of 33 passes for 195 yards and zero interceptions.
Raider 40, Chiefs 32
Derek Carr passed for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling Patrick
Mahomes as Las Vegas stunned previously undefeated Kansas City in Kansas City,
Mo.
Josh Jacobs added 77 rushing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the
Raiders (3-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak at Arrowhead Stadium.
Carr fired three quick-strike touchdowns in the second quarter on passes of
59, 5 and 72 yards from Carr to Nelson Agholor, Darren Waller and rookie Henry
Ruggs.
The loss snapped a 13-game winning streak for the Chiefs (4-1) that included
last season's Super Bowl run. Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns,
but was intercepted once -- his first of the season -- and completed just 22
of 43 passes.
Texans 30, Jaguars 14
Deshaun Watson tossed three touchdowns, Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked three field
goals and Houston defeated visiting Jacksonville for its first victory of the
season and first under interim coach Romeo Crennel.
Watson passed for 359 yards and finally established a connection with receiver
Brandin Cooks, who posted his first 100-yard game with the Texans (1-4). Cooks
had eight catches for 161 yards plus a 28-yard touchdown on fourth down with
4:39 left that sealed it.
The Jaguars (1-4) lost their fourth straight game, hurt by two costly
turnovers and two missed field goals by Stephen Hauschka.
