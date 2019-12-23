NFL roundup: Eagles top Cowboys, regain division control
Quarterback Carson Wentz threw one touchdown pass, Miles Sanders rushed for another and the host Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East race with a 17-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Wentz finished 31 of 40 for 319 yards as he led the Eagles to a third straight
win and an 8-7 record. If the Eagles win their finale next Sunday on the road
against the New York Giants, they'll win the division and clinch a playoff
berth for the third consecutive season.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a sore throwing shoulder heading into the
game, was 25 of 44 for 265 yards as the Cowboys fell to 7-8. Dallas, which
would have clinched the division with a win Sunday, now needs to beat the
Washington Redskins at home and hope the Eagles lose to the Giants.
The Cowboys had one final drive to potentially tie the game with a touchdown
and two-point conversion. On fourth-and-8 from the Philadelphia 23, cornerback
Sidney Jones knocked away a pass from Michael Gallup in the end zone.
Ravens 31, Browns 15
Lamar Jackson passed for three touchdowns and rushed for 103 yards, helping
Baltimore pull away for a win at Cleveland to secure a first-round bye and
home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.
Tight end Mark Andrews hauled in two of Jackson's touchdown passes. Running
back Mark Ingram II caught the third one before leaving with a calf injury.
Justice Hill added a rushing touchdown for Baltimore (13-2), which extended
its franchise record with its 11th win in a row.
Baker Mayfield tossed one touchdown apiece to tight end Demetrius Harris and
wideout Odell Beckham Jr. for Cleveland (6-9), which lost for the third time
in its past four games. The Browns guaranteed a sub-.500 season for the 12th
year in a row and were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
Cardinals 27, Seahawks 13
Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns, and Larry Fitzgerald became the second
player in NFL history with more than 17,000 receiving yards as Arizona won in
Seattle for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
Drake rushed for 166 yards on 24 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown run
in the first quarter. Fitzgerald eclipsed the plateau, previously reached only
by Jerry Rice (22,895 yards), on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray
with 4:16 left in the second quarter as the Cardinals (5-9-1) took a 14-7
lead.
Murray completed 11 of 18 passes for 118 yards before leaving in the third
quarter with a hamstring injury. Backup Brett Hundley engineered a clinching
touchdown drive in the fourth quarter after the Seahawks (11-4) pulled within
20-13. Seattle can still win the NFC West by beating San Francisco at home
next week.
Saints 38, Titans 28
Drew Brees threw three touchdown passes, and Michael Thomas set an NFL
single-season record for pass receptions as visiting New Orleans overcame a
14-0 deficit and beat Tennessee in Nashville.
Thomas caught Brees' third touchdown pass on the day and finished with 12
receptions for 136 yards, giving him 145 catches, two more than Marvin
Harrison had in 2002. With the win, the NFC South champion Saints (12-3)
remained in contention for a first-round playoff bye and the top overall seed
in the NFC.
The Titans (8-7), who were eliminated from the AFC South title chase when
Houston beat Tampa Bay on Saturday, actually improved their playoff standing
despite the loss, as Pittsburgh's loss gave Tennessee the tiebreaker for the
final AFC wild-card spot. The Titans are in the postseason if they win at
Houston next Sunday.
Jets 16, Steelers 10
Sam Ficken kicked two of his three field goals in the second half as New York
pulled away to upset visiting Pittsburgh, which fell out of wild-card
position.
Quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 183 yards and a touchdown to Robby Anderson
as the Jets (6-9) reached six wins for the first time in four years. Le'Veon
Bell rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries against his former team.
Pittsburgh (8-7) lost its second consecutive game as its hopes for a playoff
spot diminished. The Steelers must beat Baltimore in Week 17 and have
Tennessee lose at Houston to make the postseason.
Raiders 24, Chargers 17
David Carr threw for 291 yards and a touchdown as Oakland stopped Los Angeles
in front of a pro-Raiders crowd during the last game in Dignity Health Sports
Park, the Chargers' temporary home in Carson, Calif.
The Raiders kept their very slim playoff hopes alive after several results
went their way earlier Sunday. They still must win at Denver next Sunday while
both Tennessee (at Houston) and Pittsburgh (at Baltimore) lose.
Carr, who completed 26 of 30 passes and hit rookie Hunter Renfrow seven times
for 107 yards, also scrambled for the go-ahead touchdown. His 3-yard run with
eight seconds left in the first half enabled Oakland (7-8) to take a 14-7
advantage into halftime.
Dolphins 38, Bengals 35 (OT)
Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to lead
host Miami to a win over Cincinnati, which clinched the top overall pick in
April's draft.
The Bengals forced overtime with a wild, 23-point, fourth-quarter rally that
included three touchdowns in the final 6:11 and two in the last 29 seconds.
Cincinnati also made a pair of two-point conversions after the latter two
touchdowns.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick passed for 419 yards and four
touchdowns, including two to tight end Mike Gesicki. Bengals quarterback Andy
Dalton also tossed four touchdowns.
Giants 41, Redskins 35 (OT)
Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes -- including the 3-yard game-winner
to Kaden Smith in overtime -- to lead New York past Washington in Landover,
Md.
Saquon Barkley accounted for 279 total yards and two touchdowns for the Giants
(4-11), who earned the season sweep over the Redskins (3-12) to avoid
finishing last in the NFC East. Jones went 28-for-42 passing with 352 yards.
Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins was carted off early in the second
half with an ankle injury and did not return after a solid first-half showing.
Case Keenum replaced Haskins, throwing for 158 yards and a touchdown and
rushing for a 1-yard touchdown with 29 seconds remaining in regulation to
force overtime.
Colts 38, Panthers 6
Nyheim Hines scored two touchdowns on punt returns as Indianapolis hammered
visiting Carolina.
Hines returned a first-quarter punt 84 yards for a score as the Colts built a
14-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, he ran back a punt 71 yards for the game's
second-to-last touchdown. No Carolina player came close to touching Hines for
the final 55 yards of that return.
Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett opened the scoring with a 1-yard run
as the Colts (7-8) snapped a four-game losing streak. Brissett completed 14 of
27 passes for 119 yards without an interception.
Falcons 24, Jaguars 12
Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns in the game's first 5:32 to give Atlanta
a lead it would never relinquish in a victory over visiting Jacksonville.
Matt Ryan completed 32 of 45 passes for 384 yards with a touchdown and two
interceptions for Atlanta (6-9), which has won five of its past seven games.
The Falcons outgained the Jaguars (5-10) 518 to 288 and got nine tackles from
linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.
Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew hit 13 of 31 passes for 181 yards with a
touchdown for the Jaguars, who lost for the sixth time in seven games and
clinched a last-place finish in the AFC South.
Broncos 27, Lions 17
Phillip Lindsay rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and host
Denver scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to hand Detroit its eighth
consecutive loss.
Both teams started rookie quarterbacks making their fourth career start.
Denver's Drew Lock completed 25 of 33 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown.
Detroit's David Blough completed half of his 24 passes for 117 yards and a
touchdown. Blough, a third-stringer, was thrust into a starting role due to
season-ending injuries to Matthew Stafford and Jeff Driskel.
DaeSean Hamilton caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown for the
Broncos (6-9), who have won three of four. Kenny Golladay made six catches for
66 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (3-11-1).
Chiefs 26, Bears 3
Patrick Mahomes passed for 251 yards and the Kansas City defense continued its
late-season surge as the Chiefs won their fifth straight by stifling host
Chicago.
After previously clinching the AFC West title, the Chiefs (11-4) still have an
outside shot at a first-round bye in the playoffs. However, they will need to
beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Kansas City and also have Miami upset New
England in Foxborough, Mass., on the last day of the regular season next
Sunday to overtake the Patriots for the No. 2 seed.
Tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs receivers with eight catches for 74
yards. Mahomes went 23 of 33 passing with two touchdowns, including a
14-yarder to running back Damien Williams with 10:05 remaining. Harrison
Butker added two field goals.
--Field Level Media