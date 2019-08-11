NFL roundup: Raiders handle Rams in opener

With starter Derek Carr sitting out, Glennon opened and went 17 of 25 for 200

yards, though he threw two interceptions. Peterman followed and finished 9 of

12 for 66 yards and a touchdown. He also ripped off a 50-yard run, weaving

through the Rams defense.

Blake Bortles was quiet in his Rams debut, going 3 of 8 for 50 yards. As they

typically have under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams sat all of their

starters.

Chiefs 38, Bengals 17

Patrick Mahomes was perfect on his lone drive, completing four passes for 66

yards, and rookies Mecole Hardman and Darwin Thompson each scored as Kansas

City handled visiting Cincinnati.

Hardman, a second-round pick, turned a pop pass from Kyle Shurmur into a

17-yard touchdown. Thompson, a sixth-rounder, had a 29-yard catch-and-run

score from Chase Litton.

Andy Dalton was sharp for Cincinnati, going 7 of 9 for 80 yards, while

fourth-round rookie Ryan Finley went 13 of 18 for 109 yards, a touchdown and

an interception.

49ers 17, Cowboys 9

Third-round rookie receiver Jalen Hurd scored a pair of touchdowns, and San

Francisco rallied past visiting Dallas.

Hurd had just three catches, but he turned one into a 20-yard score and

another into a 4-yarder, which gave the 49ers the lead early in the fourth

quarter. Second-round rookie wideout Deebo Samuel chipped in 75 total yards on

three touches, including a 45-yard reception.

Dak Prescott completed all four of his passes for 23 yards, leading the

Cowboys to a field goal on his only drive. Backup Cooper Rush finished 16 of

26 for 142 yards.

