NFL roundup: Steelers edge Cowboys, stay uneaten

Pittsburgh, down 13 points in the first half and 10 points entering the fourth

quarter, is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Roethlisberger, who

tweaked his left knee late in the first half but finished, was 29 of 42 for

306 yards, and also had touchdown passes to James Washington and Juju

Smith-Schuster.

For Dallas (2-7), Garrett Gilbert, in his first career start because of

injuries to Andy Dalton and Dak Prescott, was 21 of 38 for 243 yards with a

scoring pass to CeeDee Lamb. Greg Zuerlein kicked four field goals

The Cowboys drove 65 yards and made it 10-0 as Gilbert rolled right and hooked

up with Lamb in the end zone from 20 yards. Zuerlein's 44-yard field goal made

it 13-0.

With 1:31 left in the half, Neville Gallimore hit Roethlisberger, who came up

limping. But, three plays later, Roethlisberger threw 17 yards to James

Washington in the back of the end zone. Chris Boswell missed the extra point,

leaving it 13-6.

Roethlisberger retreated to the locker room, pressing backup Mason Rudolph

into action for four plays, ending with Boswell's franchise-record 59-yard

field goal to make it 13-9 at halftime.

Saints 38, Buccaneers 3

Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes and Tom Brady threw three interceptions

as visiting New Orleans defeated Tampa Bay.

Brees entered the game one touchdown pass behind Brady for the NFL career lead

and finished the game with 564 to Brady's 561. Brees completed 26 of 32 for

222 yards and 12 different teammates caught passes on the night.

The Saints (6-2) won their fifth consecutive game to pass the Buccaneers (6-3)

for first place in the NFC South. New Orleans swept the season series after

defeating Tampa Bay 34-23 in the season opener in which the Saints intercepted

Brady twice.

It was the first time in Brady's career that he has lost twice to the same

team in one season. He completed 22 of 38 for 209 yards in the most lopsided

loss of his career. The Buccaneers ran just five times, the fewest in NFL

history.

Dolphins 34, Cardinals 31

Rookie Tua Tagovailoa -- locked in a battle against fellow 23-and-under

quarterback Kyler Murray -- threw two touchdown passes as Miami defeated host

Arizona to win their fourth straight game, its longest streak in four years.

Tagovailoa, 2-0 in NFL starts, completed 20-of-28 passes for 248 yards, with

no turnovers. He also ran seven times for 35 yards for the Dolphins as Miami

(5-3). Murray completed 21-of-26 passes for 283 yards, with one turnover (a

fumble for a Miami touchdown). He also ran for a career-best 106 yards on 11

carries, but it wasn't enough as the Cardinals (5-3) had their three-game win

streak snapped.

Besides Tagovailoa, a Dolphins hero was kicker Jason Sanders, who made two

field goals, including a career-best 56-yarder. His other conversion, from 50

yards, set a Dolphins record for consecutive kicks without a miss (20). That

field goal, with 3:30 left in the game, was the winning score.

Raiders 31, Chargers 26

Justin Herbert's apparent game-winning 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end

Donald Parham Jr. on the final play of the game was reversed on replay and Las

Vegas held on for a wild victory over Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon at

Inglewood, Calif.

Parham appeared to have won the game when he caught Herbert's fade pass over

defensive back Isaiah Johnson while falling out of the right corner of the end

zone. But the touchdown call was overturned when replay showed that the ball

hit the ground as he rolled on the sideline chalk.

Derek Carr completed 13-of-23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns for Las

Vegas (5-3) which improved to 4-1 on the road and won its third straight away

from home for just the third time in the past 15 seasons. Herbet Herbert

completed 28-of-42 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns for Los Angeles

(2-6), which lost for the sixth time in seven games. Keenan Allen caught nine

passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Bills 44, Seahawks 34

Josh Allen threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while adding a rushing

score to outduel Russell Wilson, and Buffalo defeated visiting Seattle in

Orchard Park, N.Y.

Stefon Diggs and John Brown combined for 17 receptions for 217 yards and the

defense forced four turnovers for the Bills (7-2), who remained atop the AFC

East.

The NFC West-leading Seahawks (6-2) suffered their second defeat in the past

three games. Wilson was 28 of 41 for 390 yards, with two touchdowns and two

interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

Vikings 34, Lions 20

Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 206 yards and two touchdowns, including a

70-yard scamper, and Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes as Minnesota

manhandled visiting Detroit in Minneapolis.

Cook, who has scored six touchdowns in the last two games, carried 22 times

and also caught two passes for 46 yards. Cousins passed for 220 yards, while

tight end Irv Smith Jr. had two receiving touchdowns. Alexander Mattison added

69 rushing yards for the Vikings (3-5).

Detroit's Matthew Stafford passed for 211 yards and a touchdown but was also

intercepted twice. T.J. Hockenson and Marvin Jones Jr. caught touchdown passes

for the Lions (3-5).

Falcons 34, Broncos 27

Matt Ryan threw for three touchdowns and Atlanta continued its resurgence

under interim coach Raheem Morris with a victory against visiting Denver as

Ryan finished 25-of-35 passing for 284 yards and an interception. Olamide

Zaccheaus racked up 103 receiving yards on four catches -- all in the first

half.

The Falcons (3-6) are 3-1 with Morris in charge after firing coach Dan Quinn

last month. This marked Atlanta's first victory in five home games this

season.

Denver quarterback Drew Lock was 25-of-48 passing for 313 yards with two

touchdowns and an interception. He also led the Broncos (3-5) on the ground

with 47 yards on six carries, with his 10-yard run with 1:52 to play helping

cut the deficit to 34-27 on a drive that covered 82 yards in five plays.

Texans 27, Jaguars 25

Deshaun Watson passed for 281 yards and two touchdowns and Houston's maligned

defense denied a late two-point conversion attempt for a victory over host

Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field.

Watson added a team-leading 50 rushing yards and repeatedly produced when the

Texans (2-6) were most desperate. His scramble to the 1-yard line set up a

touchdown run by Duke Johnson with 30 seconds remaining in the first half and

his 77-yard touchdown pass to Will Fuller at the 6:05 mark of the third

quarter extended the Houston lead to 27-16.

Houston made a pair of timely defensive stops in the fourth quarter, stuffing

running back James Robinson on fourth down to preserve an eight-point lead

over the Jaguars (1-7). J.J. Watt added a strip sack of Jaguars rookie

quarterback Jake Luton at the 6:26 mark of the final period, becoming the 35th

player in NFL history to record 100 career sacks.

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 372 yards and four touchdowns to lead

host Kansas City past Carolina.

Tight end Travis Kelce came up huge for Kansas City (8-1), snagging 10

receptions for 159 yards as the Chiefs gained their fourth straight win and

remained entrenched in the AFC West lead.

Sparked by the return of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed

the previous six games with an ankle injury, Carolina (3-6) produced

touchdowns on its first two possessions and grabbed a 14-3 lead early in the

second quarter. But the Chiefs took the lead for good at 20-17 as Clyde

Edwards-Helaire caught a 4-yard TD pass from Mahomes with 4:42 left in the

third quarter. McCaffrey finished with 151 yards on 28 touches, including 10

receptions.

Titans 24, Bears 17

Ryan Tannehill threw for two touchdowns, and Tennessee's maligned defense

played one of its best games of the year in a win over struggling Chicago in

Nashville, Tenn.

Tannehill completed just 10 of 21 passes, but for 158 yards with no

interceptions. NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry was held to 68 yards on 21

carries for the Titans, who gained a season-low 228 total yards. But the

defense came up big against one of the league's weaker offenses. Tennessee

(6-2) held Chicago off the scoreboard through three quarters while posting a

season-high three sacks, and held the Bears to just 2 of 15 on third down

conversions.

Chicago (5-4) saw quarterback Nick Foles hit on 36 of 52 passes for 335 yards,

and fourth-quarter touchdowns to Ryan Nall and Jimmy Graham. But the Bears

trailed 24-3 before scoring twice in the last 5:06.

Ravens 24, Colts 10

Lamar Jackson had 228 yards of total offense and a rushing touchdown and Gus

Edwards ran for another score to lead visiting Baltimore to a victory against

Indianapolis.

Baltimore (6-2) became the first team to defeat the Colts (5-3) at Lucas Oil

Stadium this season despite being outgained 339-266.

The Ravens outscored the Colts 17-0 in the second half. Edwards gave Baltimore

a 14-10 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:43 remaining in the third

quarter. Jackson padded the lead with 11:08 remaining in the fourth quarter,

scoring on a 9-yard run.

Giants 23, Washington 20

Logan Ryan intercepted Alex Smith with 1:15 remaining as visiting New York

nearly squandered another lead but held on for a victory over the Washington

Football Team.

The Giants (2-7) beat Washington (2-6) for the fifth straight time and picked

up the season sweep after Ryan stepped in front of Smith's pass for Terry

McLaurin in the middle of the field. New York quarterback Daniel Jones

completed 23-of-34 for 212 yards and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Evan Engram

in the second quarter to help the Giants build a 20-3 lead.

The Giants forced five turnovers, and Washington lost starting quarterback

Kyle Allen to a serious ankle injury late in the first quarter. Smith, Allen's

replacement, completed 24-of-32 for 325 yards and a 68-yard TD to McLaurin,

but he was also picked off three times.

--Field Level Media

