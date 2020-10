NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss

The Steelers built a 20-point lead in the third quarter, then held on as

Stephen Gostkowski missed wide right on a potential tying 45-yard field goal

with 19 seconds left.

Pittsburgh improved to 6-0 and knocked the Titans (5-1) from the unbeaten

ranks.

American Football NFL injury notebook: Browns' Beckham suffers knee injury AN HOUR AGO

Roethlisberger was 32 of 49 with three interceptions and two touchdown passes

to Diontae Johnson. Benny Snell added a touchdown run. Ryan Tannehill

completed 18 of 30 passes for 220 yards for Tennessee, with scoring passes to

Corey Davis and A.J. Brown.

Cardinals 37, Seahawks 34 (OT)

Zane Gonzalez kicked a 48-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining in

overtime as Arizona handed Seattle its first loss of the season in Glendale,

Ariz.

Gonzalez made three field goals, including a 44-yarder on the final play of

regulation to force overtime.

Kyler Murray completed 34 of 48 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns for

the Cardinals (5-2) and also rushed for a team-high 67 yards and a score. His

counterpart, Russell Wilson, was 33 of 50 for 388 yards and three TDs, all to

Tyler Lockett, but also threw three interceptions, the last one setting up

Gonzalez's winning kick. Lockett had 15 receptions for 200 yards for the

Seahawks (5-1).

Browns 37, Bengals 34

Baker Mayfield shook off a dreadful start to complete a franchise-record 21

straight passes and toss five touchdowns as Cleveland (5-2) survived a big

effort from Joe Burrow to beat host Cincinnati (1-5-1).

Mayfield didn't complete a throw (0-for-5 passing) in the first quarter. But

the third-year quarterback finished 22 of 28 for 297 yards, and the five

touchdown passes were a career high.

Mayfield's only incompletion after the string of 21 came on a spike to stop

the clock with 16 seconds left and the Bengals leading 34-31. On the next

snap, Mayfield found rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones down the right sideline for

a 24-yard, game-winning touchdown reception with 11 seconds left.

Lions 23, Falcons 22

Matthew Stafford completed an 11-yard scoring pass to T.J. Hockenson as the

clock ran out and Matt Prater's extra-point conversion gave visiting Detroit a

walk-off win over Atlanta.

Stafford threw for 340 yards and Kenny Golladay had six catches for 114 yards

for the Lions (3-3). Prater kicked field goals of 50, 41 and 49 yards. Todd

Gurley rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons (1-6). Matt Ryan

passed for 338 yards and a score, while Julio Jones caught eight passes for 97

yards.

Detroit led 16-14 before Ryan completed three passes to Russell Gage while

Gurley picked up a key first down, putting Atlanta in range for a game-winning

field goal. The Lions, out of timeouts, essentially allowed Gurley to score on

the next play from 10 yards out to preserve clock time with 1:04 left. Ryan

then found Calvin Ridley for a two-point conversion to give the Falcons a

22-16 lead.

Chiefs 43, Broncos 16

Patrick Mahomes was 15-for-23 passing for 200 yards and a score, Clyde

Edwards-Helaire rushed for a touchdown, and visiting Kansas City trounced

Denver as Byron Pringle returned a kick for a touchdown and Daniel Sorensen

returned an interception for another score.

Tyreek Hill had six catches for 55 yards and a TD and backup quarterback Chad

Henne ran for another for the Chiefs (6-1), who have won 10 straight against

Denver. Drew Lock threw for 254 yards on 24-of-40 passing and two

interceptions and also ran for a touchdown, and Melvin Gordon III rushed for

68 yards and another score but fumbled twice for the Broncos (2-4).

Denver running back Phillip Lindsay rushed for 79 yards on nine carries before

leaving late in the first half with a concussion suffered when he was tackled

by Sorensen.

Buccaneers 45, Raiders 20

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score and moved past

Drew Brees into the NFL's top spot for career touchdown passes as visiting

Tampa Bay cruised past Las Vegas.

Brady, who has thrown 559 TD passes in his career, moved past Brees (558) with

a 1-yard pass to rookie Tyler Johnson with 3:08 remaining to seal the victory.

Brady completed 33 of 45 passes for 369 yards and no interceptions for Tampa

Bay (5-2).

Derek Carr, making his 100th career start, completed 24-of-36 passes for 284

yards and two touchdowns and an interception while Daniel Carlson connected on

field goals of 42 and 36 yards for Las Vegas (3-3). Nelson Agholor caught five

passes for 107 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders, who managed just 76

yards rushing.

Bills 18, Jets 10

Rookie Tyler Bass matched the franchise record with six field goals and

Buffalo avoided a devastating defeat by escaping with a victory over winless

New York at East Rutherford, N.J.

Josh Allen completed 30 of 43 passes for 307 yards and rushed for a

team-leading 61 yards for the Bills (5-2), who ended a two-game losing streak.

Cole Beasley caught 11 passes for 112 yards, Jerry Hughes had two sacks and

one interception, and Dane Jackson also had a pick. Bass hit on 6 of 8

attempts with the makes coming from 53, 48, 46, 37, 29 and 40 yards to tie the

club mark set by Steve Christie, also in a game against the Jets at the

Meadowlands, in 1996.

New York's Sam Darnold returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder

injury to complete 12 of 23 passes for 120 yards and two interceptions. The

Jets (0-7), who remain the NFL's lone winless team, have just 20 total points

over the past three games.

Saints 27, Panthers 24

Drew Brees passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as host New

Orleans held off visiting Carolina.

Brees completed 29 of 36 passes for 287 yards as the Saints (4-2) won their

third consecutive game, defeating their NFC South rivals (3-4).

Teddy Bridgewater, who backed up Brees the last two seasons before signing

with the Panthers in the offseason, completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards

and two touchdowns. Wil Lutz's 43-yard field goal with 7:59 remaining gave New

Orleans a 27-24 lead.

Washington 25, Cowboys 3

Kyle Allen threw two second-quarter touchdown passes and Antonio Gibson rushed

for a career-high 128 yards as the Washington Football Team snapped a

five-game losing streak with the defeat of struggling Dallas in Landover, Md.

Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards as Washington (2-5) became the

latest team to take advantage of the Cowboys' leaky defense. Washington

outgained Dallas 397-142 and controlled the ball for more than 36 minutes.

The lopsided loss for Dallas (2-5) came with more injuries for a team already

dealing with plenty. After losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 5

to a season-ending broken ankle, the Cowboys saw backup Andy Dalton leave

Sunday's game in the third quarter with a concussion after he absorbed an

illegal helmet-to-helmet hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

Packers 35, Texans 20

Aaron Rodgers tossed four touchdown passes, including a pair to Davante Adams,

as visiting Green Bay rolled past host Houston.

Rodgers and the Packers' offense enjoyed a bounce-back effort following the

poor showing last Sunday in Tampa Bay. Rodgers went 23-of-34 for 283 yards as

the Packers (5-1) amassed 22 first downs and went 7-for-12 on third down

against Houston (1-6) and its 30th-ranked defense.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns but

was sacked three times.

49ers 33, Patriots 6

Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed for three touchdowns before suffering an ankle injury,

and San Francisco intercepted four passes, including Cam Newton three times,

as the defending NFC champions steamrolled host New England.

The 27-point margin of defeat was the largest for the Patriots (2-4) since a

41-14 loss at Kansas City in Week 4 of the 2014 season. The loss was the third

straight this season for New England, which hasn't scored more than 12 points

in any of those defeats.

In his first homecoming since a 2017 trade to the 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo threw

for 277 yards and managed an offense that ran up 467 yards for the 49ers (4-3)

against the traditionally strong New England defense.

Chargers 39, Jaguars 29

Quarterback Justin Herbert's breakout rookie season continued as he threw

three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead host Los Angeles over

Jacksonville.

Herbert picked up his first win as a starter, completing 27 of 43 passes for

347 yards and running for 66 yards on nine attempts to help the Chargers (2-4)

snap a four-game losing streak. The Jaguars (1-6) suffered their sixth

consecutive loss.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Jaguars became the third team in NFL

history to allow 30 or more points in six consecutive games in a single

season.

--Field Level Media

American Football NFL roundup: Steelers stay unbeaten, hand Titans first loss 4 HOURS AGO