Cam Newton nearly rallied the Patriots from a 12-point deficit in the final
4:32. He scored on a 1-yard TD run with 2:16 left to make the score 35-30 and,
after Seattle went three-and-out, drove to New England's 1-yard line with two
seconds left. Newton tried to run for the score, but was stopped by Seattle's
L.J. Collier for a 1-yard loss.
Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 288 yards and rushed for 39 yards for the
Seahawks (2-0). Wilson threw four TDs last week in a 38-25 victory at Atlanta.
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, David Moore, Freddie Swain and Chris Carson made TD
receptions for the Seahawks, who outscored New England (1-1) 14-3 in the third
quarter to pull away from a 14-all halftime tie.
Newton completed 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards and a touchdown and had a
team-high 47 yards rushing and two TDs. The Patriots' Julian Edelman made
eight receptions for 179 yards.
Cowboys 40, Falcons 39
Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and a touchdown and ran for three scores, and
Dallas pulled off an improbable comeback with a win over Atlanta in Arlington,
Texas.
Greg Zuerlein's 46-yard field goal on the game's final play completed a wild
rally -- including Dallas' recovery of an onside kick -- after the Cowboys
trailed by 20 points in the first half, by 15 in the fourth quarter, and by
nine with two minutes left.
Dallas (1-1) avoided its first 0-2 start since 2010. Atlanta is 0-2 for the
first time since 2007.
Chiefs 23, Chargers 20 (OT)
Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns, and Harrison Butker's franchise
record-tying 58-yard field goal in overtime spoiled Justin Herbert's
impressive debut, as Kansas City beat AFC West-rival Los Angeles at SoFi
Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
The Chiefs (2-0) fell behind 17-6 in the second half, but erased the deficit
with 11 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. The run capped when Mahomes
threw for 54 of his 302 yards on a one-footed toss to Tyreek Hill for a
touchdown. Hill finished with 99 yards on five receptions.
Herbert, the Chargers' first-round draft choice, was a late insert into the
lineup with Week 1 starter Tyrod Taylor scratched just before kickoff due to a
chest injury. Herbert led the Chargers (1-1) on an opening 79-yard, eight-play
drive, capped on a 4-yard run for a touchdown. He finished with 311 yards
passing, threw a touchdown and ran for a score.
Ravens 33, Texans 16
Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass and Mark Ingram II rushed for a score as
Baltimore pounded host Houston with more than 200 yards rushing.
L.J. Fort added a fumble return for a touchdown and Justin Tucker kicked four
field goals as the Ravens (2-0) didn't trail in a game that never turned into
a shootout between Jackson -- the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player -- and
Texans star quarterback DeShaun Watson.
Jackson completed 18 of 24 for 204 yards and connected with Patrick Ricard on
a 1-yard touchdown. Watson completed 25 of 36 for 275 yards with a touchdown
and an interception for the Texans (0-2). He rushed for just 17 yards.
Baltimore outrushed Houston 230-51.
Bears 17, Giants 13
Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes, and Chicago (2-0) held on for
the win over visiting New York (0-2, which lost star running back Saquon
Barkley to a right knee injury on the first play of the second quarter.
David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney each caught a touchdown pass for Chicago,
which has won its first two games of the season for the first time since 2013.
A bad start to the season quickly got worse for New York. Barkley is scheduled
to undergo tests on his right knee on Monday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter
reported the Giants fear he might have a torn ACL.
Steelers 26, Broncos 21
Ben Roethlisberger completed 29 of 41 passes for 311 yards, two touchdowns and
an interception, James Conner rushed for 106 yards and a score, and Pittsburgh
beat visiting Denver.
Diontae Johnson had eight receptions for 92 yards and a TD, and Chase Claypool
had 88 yards receiving, including an 84-yard touchdown, for the Steelers
(2-0).
Broncos backup quarterback Jeff Driskel completed 18 of 34 passes for 256
yards with two touchdowns and an interception in relief of injured Drew Lock,
who suffered a right shoulder injury when he was sacked and fumbled in the
first quarter. Denver (0-2) drove to the Steelers' 15 with about two minutes
left, but the Steelers sacked Driskel on fourth-and-2 and then ran out the
clock.
Buccaneers 31, Panthers 17
Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass and Leonard Fournette scored two touchdowns
as Tampa Bay defeated Carolina in Tampa, Fla.
Brady, a week after receiving criticism from coach Bruce Arians in his debut
with the Buccaneers, completed 23 of 35 passes for 217 yards with an
interception. Fournette's 46-yard touchdown ramble with 1:48 to go put him at
103 rushing yards on 12 carries for the Bucs (1-1). The Panthers (0-2)
committed turnovers on their first two possessions and fell into a 21-0 hole
at halftime.
Christian McCaffrey scored on second-half runs of 1 and 7 yards for Carolina.
Teddy Bridgewater completed 33 of 42 passes for 367 yards with two
interceptions.
49ers 31, Jets 13
San Francisco overcame injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Nick Bosa
and Solomon Thomas with a stellar defensive effort, limiting host New York to
just two field goals before a meaningless late touchdown in a one-sided romp.
A gimpy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes to tight end Jordan Reed before
calling it a day at halftime, and Mostert dashed 80 yards for a TD on the
first offensive play of the game, helping the 49ers (1-1) overcome an opening
loss to Arizona with a decisive win. The 49ers led 21-3 at the half after Reed
hauled in 18- and 4-yard touchdowns from Garoppolo.
Sam Darnold went 21-of-32 for 179 yards with a 30-yard TD to Braxton Berrios
for the Jets (0-2), who opened last week with a loss at Buffalo. New York
managed just 277 yards, with 80 coming on the final drive, after playing
without running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Jamison Crowder.
Titans 33, Jaguars 30
Ryan Tannehill completed four touchdown passes and Stephen Gostkowski made a
49-yard field goal with 1:41 left in regulation to lead Tennessee over
division rival Jacksonville in Nashville.
Tannehill completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 239 yards, including 172 in the
first half, and did not throw an interception as the Titans improved to 2-0
for the first time since 2008. Derrick Henry finished with 84 yards on 25
carries.
Gardner Minshew was intercepted with 51 seconds left at the Jacksonville 45
after Jeffrey Simmons batted a pass and Harold Landry made the catch as the
Jaguars (1-1) failed to finish off the comeback attempt. Jacksonville trailed
21-7 at the half, but tied it 30-30 in the fourth quarter. Minshew finished
with 339 yards passing and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions.
Packers 42, Lions 21
Aaron Jones had scoring runs of 75 and 14 yards and caught a touchdown pass
from Aaron Rodgers, and host Green Bay cruised to a win over Detroit.
Jones rushed for 168 yards on 18 carries and caught four passes for 68 yards
for the Packers (2-0). Rodgers passed for 240 yards and two touchdowns without
an interception.
Detroit's Matthew Stafford threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns but also had
an interception returned for a score. Kerryon Johnson added a rushing
touchdown and Marvin Jones caught four passes, including a touchdown, for the
Lions (0-2).
Rams 37, Eagles 19
Tyler Higbee caught three touchdown passes from Jared Goff, and Los Angeles
recovered after nearly coughing up a three-score lead to beat host
Philadelphia (0-2).
Los Angeles (2-0) jumped out to a 21-3 lead early in the second quarter on the
second of Higbee's career-high three scoring grabs. The tight end matched his
touchdown total from the entire 2019 season in Sunday's effort.
Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz finished the day 26-of-43 passing for 242
yards but he threw two interceptions. Goff completed his first 13 pass
attempts on the day and finished 20-of-27 for 267 yards and the three
touchdowns.
Colts 28, Vikings 11
Jonathan Taylor rushed for 101 yards and one touchdown and Indianapolis
intercepted Kirk Cousins three times en route to an easy victory over visiting
Minnesota.
Philip Rivers completed 19 of 25 passes for 214 yards, one touchdown and one
interception for Indianapolis (1-1). The touchdown throw was the 399th of
Rivers career and he is one shy of becoming the sixth player in NFL history to
reach at least 400 scoring passes.
Cousins was just 11-of-26 passing for 113 yards in addition to the
interceptions for the Vikings (0-2). Dalvin Cook rushed for 63 yards and one
touchdown on 14 carries but Minnesota totaled just 175 yards and 12 first
downs.
Cardinals 30, Washington Football Team 15
Kyler Murray accounted for 353 total yards and three touchdowns to propel
Arizona to a win over the Washington Football Team afternoon at Glendale,
Ariz.
The Cardinals (2-0) scored the game's first 20 points and shut Washington out
for nearly three quarters. Murray completed 26-of-38 passes for 286 yards, one
touchdown and one interception, and rushed for 67 yards and two scores. His
running ability constantly kept plays alive as he evaded a Washington pass
rush that racked up eight sacks against Philadelphia in Week 1.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins completed 19 of his 33 passes for 223
yards. He hit Terry McLaurin for a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth
quarter, which cut Arizona's lead to 27-9. McLaurin finished with seven
catches for 125 yards and the touchdown.
Bills 31, Dolphins 28
Quarterback Josh Allen put together a career-best passing game to help
visiting Buffalo continue its recent dominance of Miami.
Allen set career highs for touchdown passes (four), passing yards (417) and
passer rating (147.0) while completing 24 of 35 attempts as the Bills (2-0)
beat Miami (0-2) for the fifth time in their past six meetings.
Allen's final two touchdown passes sent the Bills to a 31-20 lead after the
Dolphins had taken a brief 20-17 advantage with 10:11 remaining in the fourth
quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jordan Howard.
--Field Level Media