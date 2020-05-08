The Kansas City Chiefs will open their title defense at home against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept.
10, the NFL announced Thursday evening while
revealing the entire 2020 schedule.
Tom Brady's first game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the
road against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 13.
NFL schedule: Champion Chiefs will open vs. Texans
The Saints will then be part of another first in Week 2, participating in the
Raiders' initial home game in Las Vegas. The contest will be the Monday night
game on Sept. 21.
The inaugural game at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and
the Los Angeles Chargers, will see the Rams playing host to the Dallas Cowboys
on the night of Sept. 13.
The NFL plans to start its season on time despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Contingency plans reportedly were built into the schedule. The 17-week regular
season is due to conclude Jan. 3, and the playoffs are set to culminate with
the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa.
NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said on NFL
Network, "The plan is to move forward as normal, to play a full season, a full
schedule, until the medical community tells us otherwise. ... Any guidelines
as it pertains to what the governors' orders are as it pertains to the
stay-at-home policies, let's just make sure we're aligned, and that's been the
approach as we look at our virtual offseason, as we look and prepare for
training camp and the regular season."
ESPN reported the full season could be pushed back weeks if necessary, with
the early-season games potentially moved to the end of the regular season
instead. The report also noted all Week 2 opponents have the same bye week,
allowing those games to made up with minimal disruption to the season should
the schedule be pushed back.
The Brady effect on the Buccaneers was palpable, as Tampa Bay was scheduled
for five prime-time games after playing just one night game last season during
a 7-9 campaign. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year,
$50 million deal with the Bucs in March, and one of his favorite former
targets, tight end Rob Gronkowski, subsequently came out of retirement and was
dealt from the New England Patriots to the Bucs.
Tampa Bay's night games are Oct. 8 at Chicago, Oct. 25 at Las Vegas, Nov. 2 at
the New York Giants, Nov. 8 against New Orleans and Nov. 23 vs. the Rams.
The Patriots, even with Brady gone, will play in prime time five times. They
also have a matchup with one of Brady's former backups, Jimmy Garoppolo, when
they host the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 25. New England, presumably
quarterbacked by Jarrett Stidham, will open at home against the Miami Dolphins
on Sept. 13.
"(We'll) start on the early opponents and make sure we're ready for those in
training camp," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on NFL Network of how
he views the schedule reveal. "... The main thing in training camp for us is
to make sure that we know what we're doing and we're ready to go. I'm sure
we'll have plenty of time, assuming the preseason goes somewhat the way it has
in the past, ... to evaluate the preseason games and get an idea of what
players we'll be facing."
The Patriots have the league's toughest schedule based on their opponents'
2019 records.
The Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl last season. Kansas City's
Week 1 game will be the rematch of a divisional-playoff classic from January,
when the Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit to stun the Texans 51-31.
Kansas City will have five night games this season. The Chiefs also will be
the visitor when the Chargers play their first home game at SoFi Stadium, on
Sept. 20.
The appeal of Las Vegas allowed the Raiders to attract four prime-time home
games, a first in team history, according to the club that formerly played in
Oakland and Los Angeles.
The NFL will play one game on Christmas Day, which falls on a Friday, with the
Minnesota Vikings visiting the Saints. Visiting Minnesota knocked New Orleans
out of the playoffs in the wild-card round last year.
The last time the league scheduled a game on a Friday was on Dec. 25, 2009.
The three-game Thanksgiving Day slate features the Texans at the Detroit
Lions, the Washington Redskins at the Cowboys, and the Baltimore Ravens at the
Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 49ers will conclude their regular season against the visiting Seattle
Seahawks. The same two teams met the season finale at Seattle last year, and
San Francisco emerged with a tight victory to clinch NFC West title and the
conference's No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said on NFL Network of closing vs. the
Seahawks again, "It doesn't surprise me. I know that's fun to watch. I know
that's football as good as it gets. It's not always good for my heart, my
family's heart, everyone on our team, our fans, but ... I'm just happy that
this time it will be in San Francisco."
An intriguing late-season matchup has Cleveland visiting the New York Giants
on Dec. 20, the first time Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is scheduled
to oppose his former team.
Veteran quarterback Philip Rivers is due to make his Indianapolis Colts debut
on Sept. 13 at Jacksonville. The Colts do not face Rivers' former team, the
Chargers.
--Field Level Media