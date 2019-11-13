NFL schedule changes: 49ers get 2 prime-time games

The first comes Nov. 24, when the 49ers' home game against the Green Bay

Packers becomes the Sunday night matchup on NBC after originally being

scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seattle Seahawks' game at the

Philadelphia Eagles moves from Sunday night to 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The NFL also announced its Week 16 schedule for the weekend of Dec. 21-22.

Saturday's games on Dec. 21 will feature a triple-header on NFL Network,

capped by the Los Angeles Rams' game at San Francisco in an NFC West tilt,

starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here are the updates:

Week 12 (November 24)

--Green Bay at San Francisco moves from 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX to 8:20 p.m. ET on

NBC

--Seattle at Philadelphia moves from 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC to 1 p.m. ET on FOX

--Carolina at New Orleans moves from 1 p.m. ET on FOX to 1 p.m. ET on CBS

--Miami at Cleveland moves from 1 p.m. ET on CBS to 1 p.m. ET on FOX

WEEK 16 (December 21-22)

--Houston at Tampa Bay has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on NFL

Network

--Buffalo at New England has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET on

NFL Network

--Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 8:15

p.m. ET on NFL Network

--Detroit at Denver has been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

--Oakland at the Los Angeles Chargers has been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 4:05

p.m. ET on CBS

--Field Level Media