NFL schedule expected to be released on time next week

The NFL will release the 2020 game schedule next week, and despite talk of alternative scheduling or a late start because of the coronavirus, it is expected to be a business-as-usual slate.
ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Sept. 10 and close
with the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman Brian
McCarthy.
"We plan to start on time," McCarthy said.
The league has discussed contingency plans, however.
Sports Business Daily reported Monday that the NFL was forming contingency
plans in case its schedule of games needs to be altered, including delaying
season openers by more than a month and moving the Super Bowl to the end of
February.
It's unclear whether the coronavirus outbreak will ease enough to allow fans
in the stands. ESPN said the NFL won't hunker players in specific locations to
play the season, as the NHL, MLB and NBA have discussed.
ESPN also reported that the schedule isn't expected to include early season
Saturday games. It had been speculated the NFL might schedule games on
Saturday since the college football season remains up in the air.
In the meantime, NFL facilities remain closed, and teams have begun holding
virtual workouts.
--Field Level Media