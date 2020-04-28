NFL sets 2021 draft date in Cleveland

Cleveland received its official save the date card from the NFL for the 2021 draft.

The draft, conducted virtually last weekend, will be held April 29-May 1, the

NFL confirmed Tuesday.

The 86th NFL Draft will utilize iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy

Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the shore of Lake Erie

and other sites to be announced at a later date.

The 2022 NFL Draft was awarded to Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the

2020 event, and Kansas City is the host in 2023.

--Field Level Media

