NFL sets 2021 draft date in Cleveland

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Cleveland received its official save the date card from the NFL for the 2021 draft.

The draft, conducted virtually last weekend, will be held April 29-May 1, the
NFL confirmed Tuesday.

The 86th NFL Draft will utilize iconic downtown locations around FirstEnergy
Stadium, including the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the shore of Lake Erie
and other sites to be announced at a later date.

The 2022 NFL Draft was awarded to Las Vegas, which was scheduled to host the
2020 event, and Kansas City is the host in 2023.

--Field Level Media

