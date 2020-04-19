NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft
The 58 players who will be taking part in the NFL virtual draft from home this week still will be under the watchful eye of the league.
Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that it obtained a memo outlining just what
the draftees have been told they can and cannot wear when they appear on
camera during the three-day draft, which begins Thursday.
Typically, players dress in suits when they meet commissioner Roger Goodell at
the podium on draft night. But this year, it isn't anything goes when it comes
to apparel.
The memo states the players can't wear any logos that don't belong to the
NFL's official partners -- Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour and New Era -- or can't
wear the logos of any non-NFL leagues or organizations.
Their clothing also can't: contain explicit language or racial, ethnic or
religious slurs; disparage the NFL; depict anything of a violent or sexual
nature; make libelous, hateful or political statements; refer to tobacco,
drugs, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, energy drinks or nutritional substances, or
gambling; or highlight any video games or media that promotes anything
objectionable.
The Action Network reported earlier this week that participants in the virtual
draft will receive a welcome kit from the NFL that includes items from league
partners, including products from PepsiCo and Mars candy.
In other words, at-home draft parties shouldn't be serving Coca-Cola.
--Field Level Media