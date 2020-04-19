NFL sets fashion guidelines for virtual draft

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that it obtained a memo outlining just what

the draftees have been told they can and cannot wear when they appear on

camera during the three-day draft, which begins Thursday.

Typically, players dress in suits when they meet commissioner Roger Goodell at

the podium on draft night. But this year, it isn't anything goes when it comes

to apparel.

The memo states the players can't wear any logos that don't belong to the

NFL's official partners -- Nike, Adidas, UnderArmour and New Era -- or can't

wear the logos of any non-NFL leagues or organizations.

Their clothing also can't: contain explicit language or racial, ethnic or

religious slurs; disparage the NFL; depict anything of a violent or sexual

nature; make libelous, hateful or political statements; refer to tobacco,

drugs, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, energy drinks or nutritional substances, or

gambling; or highlight any video games or media that promotes anything

objectionable.

The Action Network reported earlier this week that participants in the virtual

draft will receive a welcome kit from the NFL that includes items from league

partners, including products from PepsiCo and Mars candy.

In other words, at-home draft parties shouldn't be serving Coca-Cola.

