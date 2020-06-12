American Football

NFL sets Juneteenth as league holiday

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL will observe June 19 -- known as Juneteenth -- as a league holiday and close league offices that day.

Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the holiday in an internal memo.

American Football

Owens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick

16 HOURS AGO

"The power of this historical feat in our country's blemished history is felt
each year, but there is no question that the magnitude of this event weighs
even more heavily today in the current climate," Goodell wrote.

The memo continued: "This year, as we work together as a family and in our
communities to combat the racial injustices that remain deeply rooted in the
fabric of our society, the NFL will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th as
a recognized holiday and our league offices will be closed. It is a day to
reflect on our past, but more importantly, consider how each one of us can
continue to show up and band together to work toward a better future."

The NFL, which last week committed to do more to promote equality, pledged on
Thursday to donate $250 million to social-justice causes over a 10-year
period.

The league's actions come in the wake of the death of George Floyd on May 25
in Minneapolis.

--Field Level Media

American Football

NFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes

17 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

American Football

Owens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick

16 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL pledges $250M for social-justice causes

17 HOURS AGO
American Football

NFL pledges $250 million to fight racism

19 HOURS AGO
American Football

Report: NFL confirms there will be no live minicamps

YESTERDAY AT 15:15

Latest Videos

Play Icon
American Football

Saints safety Malcom Jenkins ‘hurt’ by Drew Brees comments: ‘I can’t let this slide’

00:00:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Kaepernick explains decision to snub NFL session

00:01:20
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Patriots honoured with parade in Boston

00:00:34
Play Icon
Play Icon
American Football

Lady Gaga jumps off stage during Super Bowl half-time show

00:00:25
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

10/06/2020 AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

10/06/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleOwens says NFL should apologize to Kaepernick
Next articleJankovic undecided on future after comeback at Djokovic event