NFL Standings

New England 2 0 0 76 3 1.000 2. Buffalo 2 0 0 45 30 1.000 3. Miami 0 2 0 10 102 .000 4. NY Jets 0 2 0 19 40 .000 AFC NORTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Baltimore 2 0 0 82 27 1.000 2. Cleveland 1 1 0 36 46 .500 3. Cincinnati 0 2 0 37 62 .000 4. Pittsburgh 0 2 0 29 61 .000 AFC SOUTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Houston 1 1 0 41 42 .500 2. Indianapolis 1 1 0 43 47 .500 3. Jacksonville 1 2 0 58 60 .333 4. Tennessee 1 2 0 67 52 .333 AFC WEST W L T PF PA PCT 1. Kansas City 2 0 0 68 36 1.000 2. Oakland 1 1 0 34 44 .500 3. LA Chargers 1 1 0 40 37 .500 4. Denver 0 2 0 30 40 .000 NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE NFC EAST W L T PF PA PCT 1. Dallas 2 0 0 66 38 1.000 2. Philadelphia 1 1 0 52 51 .500 3. NY Giants 0 2 0 31 63 .000 4. Washington 0 2 0 48 63 .000 NFC NORTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Green Bay 2 0 0 31 19 1.000 2. Detroit 1 0 1 40 37 .750 3. Minnesota 1 1 0 44 33 .500 4. Chicago 1 1 0 19 24 .500 NFC SOUTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Tampa Bay 1 1 0 37 45 .500 2. Atlanta 1 1 0 36 48 .500 3. New Orleans 1 1 0 39 55 .500 4. Carolina 0 2 0 41 50 .000 NFC WEST W L T PF PA PCT 1. San Francisco 2 0 0 72 34 1.000 2. LA Rams 2 0 0 57 36 1.000 3. Seattle 2 0 0 49 46 1.000 4. Arizona 0 1 1 44 50 .250 Sunday, September 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Cincinnati at Buffalo (1300/1700) Detroit at Philadelphia (1300/1700) NY Jets at New England (1300/1700) Oakland at Minnesota (1300/1700) Baltimore at Kansas City (1300/1700) Atlanta at Indianapolis (1300/1700) Denver at Green Bay (1300/1700) Miami at Dallas (1300/1700) NY Giants at Tampa Bay (1605/2005) Carolina at Arizona (1605/2005) Pittsburgh at San Francisco (1625/2025) New Orleans at Seattle (1625/2025) Houston at LA Chargers (1625/2025) LA Rams at Cleveland (2020/0020) Monday, September 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Washington (2015/0015)