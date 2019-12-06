NFL Standings

New England 10 2 0 322 145 .833 2. Buffalo 9 3 0 257 188 .750 3. NY Jets 4 8 0 204 280 .333 4. Miami 3 9 0 200 377 .250 AFC NORTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Baltimore 10 2 0 406 219 .833 2. Pittsburgh 7 5 0 236 225 .583 3. Cleveland 5 7 0 246 272 .417 4. Cincinnati 1 11 0 179 298 .083 AFC SOUTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Houston 8 4 0 293 271 .667 2. Tennessee 7 5 0 276 234 .583 3. Indianapolis 6 6 0 261 257 .500 4. Jacksonville 4 8 0 220 292 .333 AFC WEST W L T PF PA PCT 1. Kansas City 8 4 0 348 265 .667 2. Oakland 6 6 0 237 324 .500 3. Denver 4 8 0 198 237 .333 4. LA Chargers 4 8 0 244 241 .333 NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE NFC EAST W L T PF PA PCT 1. Dallas 6 7 0 334 267 .462 2. Philadelphia 5 7 0 274 284 .417 3. Washington 3 9 0 173 290 .250 4. NY Giants 2 10 0 230 339 .167 NFC NORTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. Green Bay 9 3 0 289 255 .750 2. Minnesota 8 4 0 319 242 .667 3. Chicago 7 6 0 243 232 .538 4. Detroit 3 8 1 280 315 .292 NFC SOUTH W L T PF PA PCT 1. New Orleans 10 2 0 298 248 .833 2. Tampa Bay 5 7 0 340 346 .417 3. Carolina 5 7 0 280 320 .417 4. Atlanta 3 9 0 260 323 .250 NFC WEST W L T PF PA PCT 1. Seattle 10 2 0 329 293 .833 2. San Francisco 10 2 0 349 183 .833 3. LA Rams 7 5 0 283 250 .583 4. Arizona 3 8 1 255 351 .292 Sunday, December 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Atlanta (1300/1800) Indianapolis at Tampa Bay (1300/1800) Miami at NY Jets (1300/1800) San Francisco at New Orleans (1300/1800) Detroit at Minnesota (1300/1800) Denver at Houston (1300/1800) Baltimore at Buffalo (1300/1800) Cincinnati at Cleveland (1300/1800) Washington at Green Bay (1300/1800) LA Chargers at Jacksonville (1605/2105) Pittsburgh at Arizona (1625/2125) Tennessee at Oakland (1625/2125) Kansas City at New England (1625/2125) Seattle at LA Rams (2020/0120) Monday, December 9 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Giants at Philadelphia (2015/0115)