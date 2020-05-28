American Football

NFL still on track for Week 1; virtual offseason extended

ByReuters
29 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

The NFL continues to prepare for an on-time start to the 2020 season, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters on a conference call Thursday.

"As a league, in partnership with the NFLPA, we'll continue to prepare and
adjust as necessary," Goodell said. "... We are prepared for the 2020 season."

Goodell announced that the virtual offseason program has been extended two
weeks, through June 12, and that he's "hopeful" coaches can return to team
facilities as soon as next week. However, he added that coaches will not be
allowed to return until all 32 teams are able to open their facilities in
accordance with local government regulations.

To this point, teams have been permitted to allow only non-football personnel
back at their facilities, in an effort to maintain competitive equity.

Various reports have said the league could allow teams to hold in-person
workouts in late June or early July, but a firm decision is not expected soon.

Goodell said the league's current "highest priority" is finding a way for
players to safely return to facilities in time for training camp and
eventually games.

States around the country continue to relax restrictions that were put in
place due to the coronavirus pandemic, creating optimism about the NFL season
proceeding as planned, beginning with the Sept. 10 regular-season opener
between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

There is also an increasing possibility that fans will be permitted to attend
at some venues.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation Thursday announcing fans will be
allowed at outdoor professional sporting events as soon as Friday, with
capacity capped at 25 percent. Leagues must receive approval from the state
health department, and indoor events (and high school or college events) are
currently not included.

The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans both play in domed stadiums that have
retractable roofs.

According to WDSU New Orleans, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome could permit up to
13,000 fans at a time if the NFL allows this fall.

--Field Level Media

American Football
