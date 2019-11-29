NFL suspends Cardinals CB Shaw for betting

Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player

currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a

one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing

everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the

reputations of all who participate in the league," Goodell said in a

statement. "At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle

that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the

integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden

under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not

bet on NFL football."

Shaw, 27, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days and can

seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021.

No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any

game was compromised in any way," according to the NFL, which added, "Nor was

there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players

of his betting activity."

Shaw, a 2015 fourth-round draft choice of Cincinnati out of Southern

California, played three seasons with the Bengals before joining the Kansas

City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He has one interception in 55

career games (14 starts).

Shaw also was suspended during his senior season at USC for lying about an

injury to his two ankles. He initially told the team he got hurt jumping from

the second floor of an apartment building to save his 7-year-old nephew who

appeared to be drowning. It was later disclosed he made the leap to evade the

police after an argument with his girlfriend. No domestic violence charges

were filed.

The most recent case involving betting on games by an NFL player was Baltimore

Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who was suspended in 1983, then reinstated

the next year before admitting he continued gambling during his suspension.

--Field Level Media