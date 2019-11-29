NFL suspends Cardinals CB Shaw for betting
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday.
Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player
currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a
one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season.
"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing
everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the
reputations of all who participate in the league," Goodell said in a
statement. "At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle
that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the
integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden
under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not
bet on NFL football."
Shaw, 27, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days and can
seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021.
No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any
game was compromised in any way," according to the NFL, which added, "Nor was
there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players
of his betting activity."
Shaw, a 2015 fourth-round draft choice of Cincinnati out of Southern
California, played three seasons with the Bengals before joining the Kansas
City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He has one interception in 55
career games (14 starts).
Shaw also was suspended during his senior season at USC for lying about an
injury to his two ankles. He initially told the team he got hurt jumping from
the second floor of an apartment building to save his 7-year-old nephew who
appeared to be drowning. It was later disclosed he made the leap to evade the
police after an argument with his girlfriend. No domestic violence charges
were filed.
The most recent case involving betting on games by an NFL player was Baltimore
Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who was suspended in 1983, then reinstated
the next year before admitting he continued gambling during his suspension.
--Field Level Media