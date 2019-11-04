NFL suspends Dolphins RB Walton 4 games
The NFL suspended Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton for four games for violating the league's conduct and substance abuse policies.
"We've been in communication with the NFL regarding Mark's suspension," coach
Brian Flores said in a statement. "The conduct of our players is very
important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off
the field since signing with the Dolphins. We look forward to having him back
at the conclusion of his suspension."
Walton was expected to be the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan
Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Walton has rushed 53 times for 201
yards this season, his first with Miami (1-7).
He can return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets. He can be at the team's facility
and attend meetings but won't be allowed to practice during the suspension.
The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019.
Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April on a felony charge of
carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless
driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North
Miami-Dade.
On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South
Florida.
He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.
Walton, 22, was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft
out of the University of Miami. He saw limited action last season, gaining 34
yards on 14 carries.
