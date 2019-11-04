NFL suspends Dolphins RB Walton 4 games

"We've been in communication with the NFL regarding Mark's suspension," coach

Brian Flores said in a statement. "The conduct of our players is very

important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off

the field since signing with the Dolphins. We look forward to having him back

at the conclusion of his suspension."

Walton was expected to be the primary back after the Dolphins traded Kenyan

Drake to the Arizona Cardinals last Monday. Walton has rushed 53 times for 201

yards this season, his first with Miami (1-7).

He can return Dec. 8 at the New York Jets. He can be at the team's facility

and attend meetings but won't be allowed to practice during the suspension.

The Cincinnati Bengals waived Walton in April after his third arrest of 2019.

Walton surrendered to police in Florida in April on a felony charge of

carrying a concealed weapon, along with marijuana possession and reckless

driving in connection with an incident that occurred March 12 in North

Miami-Dade.

On Feb. 16, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in South

Florida.

He also was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge in January.

Walton, 22, was taken by the Bengals in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft

out of the University of Miami. He saw limited action last season, gaining 34

yards on 14 carries.

--Field Level Media