NFL suspends free-agent CB Claiborne 4 games

Claiborne, 29, started 15 games with the New York Jets last season and

registered 57 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions.

With the looming suspension hanging over him, the former first-round pick

received only tepid interest during the offseason.

Claiborne has played in 77 games with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-16) and Jets

(2017-18), logging seven interceptions and 251 tackles.

Plagued by injuries early in his career, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012

NFL Draft missed 33 games in five seasons with Dallas before starting 30 of 32

games with New York.

