NFL suspends free agent WR Brown for eight games

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown will be suspended for eight games should he sign with an NFL team, the league announced Friday afternoon.

"Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd

Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight

regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's

Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said in an official statement.

Brown has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots

released him after one game following allegations of sexual assault and

intimidating text messages sent to an accuser. Those allegations led to the

NFL's investigation.

The NFL said Brown, an unrestricted free agent, would be eligible to take part

in all preseason activities should a team sign him before the season starts.

If that's the case, the suspension would go into effect with the final roster

cut on Sept. 5, and he could return in the team's ninth game.

Brown also was advised that any future violation of the Personal Conduct

Policy likely would result in more significant discipline.

Brown's agent, Ed Wasielewski, said in a twitter post that Brown has accepted

the suspension and won't appeal.

"He is excited to resume his outstanding football career and is looking

forward to playing in the 2020 season," Wasielewski said.

Last month, Brown was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to undergo

a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course by

a Florida court after pleading no contest to an assault charge unrelated to

the allegations of sexual assault.

As part of the discipline, the league directed Brown to continue his

counseling and treatment program.

On Thursday, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team would

consider adding the free agent wide receiver, but not likely at this time. His

quarterback, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, has lobbied for the club to

sign Brown.

"We'll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no

exception," Harbaugh told reporters.

Brown, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. He had

104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh

Steelers in 2018, his last full season. For his career, he has 841 receptions

for 11,263 yards and 75 TDs.

--Field Level Media

