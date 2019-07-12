NFL suspends Jets TE Herndon 4 games for substance violation

The league stated that Herndon can participate in all offseason and preseason

practices and games. He will be eligible to return to the Jets' active roster

on Oct. 7, after their Oct. 6 game against the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Herndon pleaded guilty on Jan. 9 to a charge of driving while intoxicated,

stemming from a multi-car accident in June 2018 in Rockaway Township, N.J.

According to a Rockaway Township court spokesperson, he paid a $639 fine and

his license was revoked for 90 days in New Jersey.

Herndon was arrested June 2, 2018, after his SUV allegedly hit another car at

4:45 a.m. on Interstate 80 about 20 minutes from the Jets' facility in Florham

Park, N.J. Herndon's vehicle flipped and slid about 700 feet, and the vehicle

he hit -- which was transporting a vintage car -- was totaled, according to

police.

A witness told police Herndon was driving more than 100 mph, and police

records showed his blood-alcohol content to be 0.14 percent.

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Miami, Herndon finished with

39 catches for 502 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie while playing in all

16 games last season.

--Field Level Media