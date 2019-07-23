NFL suspends Vikings CB Hill for 4 more games

The league in April suspended Hill for the first four games of the season for

violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hill will be allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He

can return to the active roster Oct. 25 -- the day following the Vikings'

eighth game -- and is eligible to play in a Nov. 3 game at the Kansas City

Chiefs.

Hill, 22, had 36 tackles and one interception in 16 games (three starts) last

season as an undrafted rookie.

He reportedly failed a drug test at the 2018 NFL Combine and also reportedly

failed at least one drug test as a college player at Texas.

--Field Level Media