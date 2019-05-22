NFL tables talks to overhaul overtime

A proposal by the Kansas City Chiefs received considerable attention, and

commissioner Roger Goodell welcomed a debate he said should continue with a

particular focus on changes to OT for playoff games.

Competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the proposal, which guarantees

both teams one possession in overtime, will be revisited next year by NFL

owners.

Current rules allow for the team receiving the ball first in overtime to score

a touchdown and end the game.

The impetus for the Chiefs' plan was an overtime loss to the New England

Patriots in the AFC Championship game in January. In that game, the Patriots

won the coin toss, and Tom Brady engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive then

ended in a Rex Burkhead touchdown and a New England trip to the Super Bowl.

