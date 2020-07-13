American Football

NFL team Washington confirm they are retiring Redskins name and logo

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

The Washington Redskins logo during training camp.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The NFL's Washington team has confirmed it will abandon its Redskins name and logo.

The decision has been made after sponsors recently stepped up pressure to scrap a name long criticised as racist by Native American rights groups.

"On July 3, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement.

American Football

Report: NFLPA sends economic counterproposal to NFL

YESTERDAY AT 17:38

"Today we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review."

Team owner Dan Snyder had previously said he would not change the name under any circumstances but softened his stance after FedEx Corp, which owns the naming rights to the team's Landover, Maryland, stadium, urged the NFL club to rebrand.

American Football

Report: NFL to require some masks, social distancing

10/07/2020 AT 00:49
American Football

NFL bans post-game handshakes and jersey swaps

09/07/2020 AT 22:29
Related Topics
American Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On