NFL to invest $3M into building a better helmet

Manufacturers, engineers and entrepreneurs all are welcome to submit

prototypes in the NFL Helmet Challenge, with the goal of reducing head trauma.

The league will provide $2 million in grant funding to support development,

with as much as $1 million awarded for a prototype that would be used to help

reduce concussions.

"Helmet technology is advancing at an impressive rate. Yet we believe that

even more is possible," said Jeff Miller, the NFL's executive vice president

for health and safety, in a news release. "The NFL Helmet Challenge represents

an unprecedented combination of financing, research, data and engineering

expertise in an effort to create a more protective helmet."

The NFL Helmet Challenge will culminate in May 2021. Participants will have

access to the NFL's video review data on helmet safety as well as models of

modern football helmets.

"Innovation can be catalyzed if we engage with creative and talented people

from across disciplines to attack this challenge together," Miller said. "In

collaboration with the NFL Players Association, we are making changes on and

off the field in an effort to improve protection for every player. Trying to

ensure that players wear the best possible helmet is a substantial part of

that commitment."

--Field Level Media