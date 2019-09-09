NFL to make time to talk with Beckham about watch
Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
caught plenty of
attention with what was on his wrist during the team's season opener.
Now, Beckham will look to avoid a slap on the wrist for wearing an expensive
Richard Mille watch in the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on
Sunday.
The watch, which violates the NFL's rule "prohibiting hard objects," appeared
to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph. It is priced at a reported
$350,000.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the league will address the
infraction with Beckham, and no discipline is expected.
Beckham also made time on the field with seven catches for 71 yards.
--Field Level Media
