A memo sent to teams Friday from Perry Fewell, the NFL's senior vice president

of officiating administration, authorizes officials to throw the flags. It is

a response to complaints from the NFL Referees Association about coaches and

other sideline personnel pulling down their masks to yell at officials from

close range.

"We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks

to communicate with game officials during games," Fewell wrote in the memo.

"Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head

coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face

coverings be worn at all times. ...

"Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are

entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the

pandemic."

The league's COVID-19 protocols require everyone on the sideline to wear a

face covering except for players who are actively involved in the game. The

referees only remove their masks to announce penalties.

The NFL fined five coaches $100,000 each -- and their teams $250,000 -- for

failing to wear masks properly in the early weeks of the season.

--Field Level Media

