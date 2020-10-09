A memo sent to teams Friday from Perry Fewell, the NFL's senior vice president
of officiating administration, authorizes officials to throw the flags. It is
a response to complaints from the NFL Referees Association about coaches and
other sideline personnel pulling down their masks to yell at officials from
close range.
"We have seen multiple occasions where head coaches have removed their masks
to communicate with game officials during games," Fewell wrote in the memo.
"Doing so creates unnecessary, increased risk for the game official, the head
coach, and others, and is inconsistent with the requirement that face
coverings be worn at all times. ...
"Consistent with all other individuals on the sideline, game officials are
entitled to your respect as they perform their job duties during the
pandemic."
The league's COVID-19 protocols require everyone on the sideline to wear a
face covering except for players who are actively involved in the game. The
referees only remove their masks to announce penalties.
The NFL fined five coaches $100,000 each -- and their teams $250,000 -- for
failing to wear masks properly in the early weeks of the season.
--Field Level Media