NFL to test alternative to onside kicks at Pro Bowl

While kickoffs no longer are used in the exhibition game, the teams will have

two options at their disposal after scoring on the previous drive.

The first is to have the opponent start its drive at its own 25-yard line. The

second option requires the scoring team to gain 15 yards on one play from its

own 25-yard line, essentially making it a fourth-and-15 situation. Should the

team gain 15 or more yards, it would retain possession. Should it fail, a

turnover on downs occurs and the opposition gains possession at the spot of

the dead ball.

The rule adjustment is the latest attempt to minimize injuries on kickoffs,

which are considered one of the most dangerous plays in football.

Sunday's game also will use a different standard for false start penalties on

receivers who are flexed from the line of scrimmage. Should a receiver flinch

or move, he can avoid a penalty if he resets for one second prior to the snap

and/or keeps one foot on the ground.

The Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in Orlando, Fla.

--Field Level Media