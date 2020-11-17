Testing for the period from Nov. 8-14 resulted in 52 new cases: 17 among

players and 35 among other personnel.

There were 56 confirmed positive tests in the previous monitoring period from

Nov. 1-7 (15 players, 41 personnel).

On this latest report, the league and union said 43,148 tests were

administered to a total of 7,856 players and team personnel. Among those,

17,161 tests were administered to 2,482 players and 25,987 tests were given to

5,374 personnel.

Since monitoring began Aug. 1, 95 players and 175 other personnel have had

confirmed positives for COVID-19. Approximately 645,000 tests have been

administered through Nov. 14.

--Field Level Media

