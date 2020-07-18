NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

NFL training camps will open as scheduled amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced in a memo on Saturday.
NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent sent an email
to all 32 NFL clubs' general managers and head coaches notifying them of the
news. Rookies are to report on Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players are
to report two days later and all other players are to report on July 28.
The email was obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who shared it on
Twitter.
NFL, union gear up for additional talks
Rookies for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to report
on Monday. That reasoning stems from the fact that those clubs are kicking off
the NFL season on Sept. 10, ahead of all other teams.
Per protocol, no more than 20 players are allowed at one time in the team
facility. This will remain in effect unless the NFL Players Association signs
off on infectious disease emergency response plans for each club, Pelissero
reported.
--Field Level Media