NFL transaction notebook: Steelers officially sign Ebron

Ebron reportedly agreed to terms on a two-year, $12 million deal on March 20.

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed many deals from becoming official right

away, due to the difficulty of conducting physicals, for which players and

teams are not permitted to travel. It's unclear if a physical was conducted

for Ebron, who had surgeries on both of his ankles late in the 2019 season.

The Steelers also signed three free agents who spent the last few months on

XFL teams to one-year deals, adding defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, safety

Tyree Kinnel and linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz.

--The Baltimore Ravens made their signing of defensive lineman Derek Wolfe

official, less than a week after a deal with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle

Michael Brockers fell through due to concerns over an injury.

Brockers had agreed to a reported three-year, $30 million deal, but questions

about an ankle injury scuttled the agreement, and Brockers re-signed with the

Rams.

Wolfe, 30, agreed earlier this week to a reported one-year, $3 million deal

with an additional $3 million available via incentives. Wolfe finished last

season on injured reserve with the Broncos due to an elbow injury, but he

posted on social media saying his elbow is "good to go."

--The Los Angeles Chargers announced four official signings: right tackle

Bryan Bulaga, defensive tackle Linval Joseph, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and

linebacker Nick Vigil.

Bulaga, 31, agreed on March 17 to a reported three-year, $30 million deal,

leaving the Packers after 10 years in Green Bay. The 31-year-old Joseph, who

was released by Minnesota, and the 30-year-old Harris, who spent nine years in

Denver, each agreed to reported two-year, $17 million deals on March 18.

Vigil, 26, agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal last week. He comes over

from the Cincinnati Bengals.

--The New York Jets made the signing of center Connor McGovern official.

McGovern, 26, agreed on March 17 to a reported three-year, $27 million

contract with $18 million guaranteed. He started all 16 games in 2019 for the

Broncos.

--The New York Giants made the signing of linebacker Blake Martinez official.

Martinez, 26, agreed on March 18 to a reported three-year, $30.75 million

contract with $19 million guaranteed. He totaled 512 tackles and 17 pass

breakups for the Green Bay Packers over the past four seasons.

--The Seattle Seahawks made the signings of wideout Phillip Dorsett and guard

Chance Warmack official.

Dorsett, 27, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal last week, but the value of

the contract has yet to be reported. Warmack, 28, will make the veteran's

minimum ($1.05 million) on a one-year deal after missing the entire 2019

season.

--The Broncos made the re-signing of outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu and

the addition of punter Sam Martin official.

Attaochu, 27, agreed on March 24 to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.5

million, the same day that Martin agreed on a reported three-year, $7.05

million deal. Martin, 30, spent the first seven years of his career with the

Detroit Lions.

--The Washington Redskins made the signings of wide receiver Cody Latimer and

tight end Richard Rodgers official.

The value of the deal for Latimer, 27, has yet to be reported, but it is

believed to be a one-year deal. Rodgers, 28, reportedly signed a one-year,

$1.05 million deal, the veteran minimum.

--The Los Angeles Rams brought back defensive back Donte Deayon on a one-year

deal. Deayon, 26, was not tendered as a restricted free agent.

