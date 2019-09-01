NFL transactions roundup: Notable names claimed, added to practice squads

And for those players who cleared waivers, there are more than 300 practice

squad spots up for grabs. Below is the latest on notable players claimed off

waivers or added to practice squads around the NFL.

Arizona Cardinals: Among players claimed by the Cardinals are defensive end

Jonathan Bullard, a third-round pick by Chicago in 2016 who had 62 tackles,

two sacks and a forced fumble in 46 games over three seasons, and offensive

lineman Brett Toth. An offensive tackle, Toth made headlines earlier this

month when the Department of Defense granted the recent West Point grad a

waiver to delay the remainder of his military requirements to pursue an NFL

career.

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Bryan Cox Jr., son of the former All-Pro

linebacker, was signed to the Panthers practice squad a day after the team cut

him. Carolina also claimed receiver Ray-Ray McCloud from Buffalo after getting

a look at him during joint practices with the Bills during camp.

Cincinnati Bengals: With Rodney Anderson out for the season, the Bengals added

some running back depth by claiming Samaje Perine from the Redskins. Wide

receiver Pharoh Cooper, who made the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2017 but has

been cut by the Rams and Cardinals since then, was also claimed by Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns: Linebacker Malik Jefferson, a third-round pick by Cincinnati

in 2018, won't have to leave Ohio to join his new employer. He played in only

12 games as a rookie last season and didn't see much action this preseason.

The Browns also claimed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from Arizona and receiver

Khadarel Hodge from the Los Angeles Rams.

Dallas Cowboys: After failing to make the Eagles final roster despite being

selected in the fifth round by Philadelphia, quarterback Clayton Thorson is

moving on to a different NFC East team, being signed to Dallas' practice

squad.

Denver Broncos: After cutting loose Kevin Hogan and leaving starting

quarterback Joe Flacco with only injured rookie Drew Lock backing him up,

Denver claimed Brandon Allen from the Rams. The team also added undrafted

rookie Brett Rypien to the practice squad they cut him Saturday and he cleared

waivers.

Indianapolis Colts: A day after cutting quarterback Phillip Walker, who showed

some promise during the preseason, the Colts signed him to the practice squad.

Indianapolis also claimed running back Quinton Flowers from the Bengals, three

days after Flowers ran for 47 yards against the Colts in the preseason finale.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Keelan Doss, an undrafted rookie wide receiver who

developed a bit of a following with his appearances on HBO's "Hard Knocks,"

signed on with the Jaguars as part of their practice squad. Throughout camp,

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has sung the praises of Doss, and it was widely

reported the team hoped to sign him to their own practice squad should he

clear waivers following his release Saturday.

Los Angeles Chargers: With star running back Melvin Gordon holding out and

reportedly seeking a trade partner, the Chargers scooped us Detrez Newsome and

signed him to the practice squad after he cleared waivers following his

release from the team Saturday.

New York Jets: The long, winding summer of Kaare Vedvik continues, with the

Norwegian-born kicker now in the Big Apple. Less than three weeks ago,

Minnesota sent a fifth-round pick to Baltimore for Vedvik, a player whom

scouts said could win a job as a placekicker and/or a punter. Despite Vedvik

making only 1 of 4 field-goal attempts in the preseason with Minnesota, the

Jets think enough of him to release kicker Taylor Bertolet to make room for

him. The Jets also claimed former Patriots receiver Braxton Berrios.

Oakland Raiders: One of the more heavily covered angles from Raiders camp on

"Hard Knocks" is the competition between Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman to

be David Carr's backup at quarterback. Add DeShone Kizer to that mix after the

team claimed the former Cleveland Brown and Green Bay Packer.

Philadelphia Eagles: After cutting fifth-round pick Clayton Thorson on

Saturday, the Eagles passed on bringing him back to the practice squad and

instead signed former Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta. The 2018 fourth-round

pick was cut loose by New York after failing to beat out veteran Alex Tanney.

Tennessee Titans: Quarterback Logan Woodside, whose path to the NFL included a

tour in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was signed to the

Titans' practice squad after the team cut him a day earlier.

Washington Redskins: If you can't beat them, pick up their leftovers? Losers

of four straight to NFC East rival Philadelphia, the Redskins claimed running

back Wendell Smallwood. The fourth-year back was second on the Eagles in

rushing yards last season while leading all Philadelphia running backs with 28

receptions.

