NFL, union ban free-agent travel, postpone OTAs
The National Football League and NFL Players Association jointly announced Monday that offseason activities will be postponed or altered due to the spread of the coronavirus.
The declaration came eight hours after the NFL's "legal tampering" window for
free agents opened, with numerous players and teams reaching contract
agreements and executing trades.
The changes include:
--banning travel for free agents to visit teams or for team officials to visit
free agents.
--the postponement of offseason team activities (OTAs) that were due to start
April 6 for teams with new coaches, April 20 for all other teams.
--the closing of team facilities for two weeks, except for players who are
receiving medical treatments.
NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said in the joint statement: "It is
our responsibility to work together and protect the health, safety and well
being of everyone in our business. Nonetheless, public safety is paramount
during this national emergency and we will continue to work with the NFL,
medical experts and seek guidance from federal agencies to adjust our business
practices accordingly."
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added in the statement: "Based on the most
recent guidance provided by leading health officials, and in consultation with
the NFLPA and both our and the union's medical advisors, we believe this is
the appropriate way to protect the health of our players, staff, and our
communities. We will continue to make decisions based on the best advice from
medical and public health experts and will be prepared to make further
modifications as needed."
The ban on travel related to free agency will spark new procedures regarding
medical tests for players who are changing teams.
The statement read, "The NFL and NFLPA are developing protocols that will
provide clubs with opportunities to review a free agent player's medical
records from his prior club(s) and to arrange for a free agent player to have
a medical exam in the player's home city or at another nearby location. These
steps are consistent with those announced last Friday for club contact with
draft-eligible college players."
Regarding a potential start date for OTAs, the sides announced, "The parties
will periodically meet and reassess the public health situation to determine
an appropriate start date for any offseason team activities and other related
considerations as this situation develops."
New protocols will be put in place for clubs regarding the cleaning of
facilities and the identification of any players or staff members "who may be
at elevated risk."
Before the joint announcement, the NFL had been the only major U.S. sports
entity conducting business as usual amid the coronavirus pandemic -- albeit
the NFL is currently in its offseason. The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS all shut
down, and the NCAA canceled all of its championship events, including the
men's and women's basketball tournaments.
