NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Appeals officer James Thrash made the ruling, which will keep Garrett out of

Cleveland's final six regular-season games and any postseason games -- if the

Browns qualify -- before having to apply for reinstatement from commissioner

Roger Goodell in 2020.

In a statement released Thursday, the league also announced that Steelers

center Maurkice Pouncey's three-game suspension was reduced to two games.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks ruled on Pouncey, who will miss Sunday's

contest at Cincinnati and a Week 13 rematch with the Browns.

In addition to forfeited game checks during their suspensions, Garrett will be

fined $45,623, and Pouncey will be fined $35,096. Browns defensive tackle

Larry Ogunjobi's one-game suspension was upheld a day earlier, though his fine

was dropped.

The brawl began in the waning seconds of the Browns' win last week, when

Garrett got into a scrap with Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, removed the

QB's helmet and struck Rudolph's unprotected head with it. Pouncey then jumped

on Garrett and threw several punches and kicks, and Ogunjobi shoved Rudolph

from behind.

ESPN reported earlier Thursday that Garrett said at his appeal hearing that

Rudolph used a racial slur prior to the melee. Garrett's hearing, which was

held Wednesday in New York, reportedly lasted less than two hours.

Garrett acknowledged the report -- which was confirmed by the Washington Post

-- in a statement posted Thursday evening on Twitter, reading: "I was assured

that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and

honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for

public dissemination, nor was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or

restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed.

"I know what I heard. Whether my opponent's comment was born out of

frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack

of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the

league, the Browns and our devoted fans."

Through the team and his lawyer, Rudolph strongly denied Garrett's accusation.

The quarterback's media session scheduled for Thursday was canceled.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk later Thursday that the

league "looked into it and found no such evidence."

It is not known if on-field microphones caught any exchange between the

players. Teams typically have a microphone in the shoulder pads of the center

or guards, allowing for audio of the quarterback's cadence on a broadcast.

According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, multiple Browns said Thursday that it was

the first they had heard about the accusation of a racial slur.

Rudolph is expected to be fined for his involvement in the scuffle. He

appeared to grab at Garrett's helmet and facemask while the two scrapped on

the turf.

Garrett, 23, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 30.5 career

sacks in 37 games, including 10 through 10 games this season.

