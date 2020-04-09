NFL using draft to support COVID-19 relief

The event, which will be entirely virtual with teams making selections from

remote locations and players at their homes due to the pandemic, is scheduled

for April 23-25 and is being deemed a "Draft-A-Thon."

Current and former NFL players are expected to encourage donations from

viewers, and there will be tributes for healthcare workers and other first

responders.

The funds raised, which will all go into one central fund, will benefit the

American Red Cross, CDC Foundation's All of Us, Feeding America's COVID-19

Response Fund, Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, Salvation Army and

United Way's COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

"As we face this global health crisis together, we are filled with gratitude

for the extraordinary work of first responders, healthcare workers and many

others who are helping those in need," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a

statement."The Draft-A-Thon will deliver much-needed funding to many who are

suffering as well as those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Conducting this event virtually, and taking all necessary precautions while

doing so, underscores the importance of staying home and staying strong during

this unprecedented moment in our history."

--Field Level Media