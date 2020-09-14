"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and

protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by

state and local governments," NFL executive vice president of football

operations Troy Vincent wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by NFL

Network.

The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol requires all individuals with access to the

bench area -- including coaches and members of the medical staffs -- to wear

their masks at all times. The face covering must securely fit across the

wearer's nose and mouth to help prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Several coaches and other personnel were spotted with masks pulled below their

noses during the NFL's opening weekend.

"Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures

being imposed against offending individuals and/or clus," Vincent wrote.

The memo did not specify those measures, but teams are likely to face fines.

--Field Level Media

