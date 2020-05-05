NFL will release 2020 schedule Thursday

The NFL will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday in a three-hour, prime-time television special.

The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network and the league's

app.

The telecast will feature interviews with head coaches and general managers as

well as other guests, all from their homes with NFL facilities shut down due

to the coronavirus pandemic.

The matchups for all teams' games will be revealed, division by division, with

NFL Network analysts providing commentary. At the same time, all game sites

and kickoff times will be posted on the NFL app and NFL.com.

Earlier Monday, the NFL announced that its scheduled 2020 games in London and

Mexico were canceled.

"We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate

support of the NFL," league executive vice president Christopher Halpin said

in a statement. "We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media

partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and

COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for

games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and

other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

The NFL will release the 2020 game schedule next week, and despite talk of

alternative scheduling or a late start because of the coronavirus, it is

expected to be a business-as-usual slate.

ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Thursday, Sept. 10,

and close with Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman

Brian McCarthy.

However, Sports Business Daily reported last week that the NFL is building

contingency plans into the schedule, including season openers occurring more

than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as

three weeks.

According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be

moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the

start to Week 6. The Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., could be moved from Feb. 7 all

the way back to Feb. 28.

--Field Level Media

