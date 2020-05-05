NFL will release 2020 schedule Thursday

The NFL will release the full 2020 schedule on Thursday in a three-hour, prime-time television special.
The show will start at 8 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network and the league's
app.
The telecast will feature interviews with head coaches and general managers as
well as other guests, all from their homes with NFL facilities shut down due
to the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL mourns coaching legend Shula
The matchups for all teams' games will be revealed, division by division, with
NFL Network analysts providing commentary. At the same time, all game sites
and kickoff times will be posted on the NFL app and NFL.com.
Earlier Monday, the NFL announced that its scheduled 2020 games in London and
Mexico were canceled.
"We thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate
support of the NFL," league executive vice president Christopher Halpin said
in a statement. "We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media
partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and
COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK. We look forward to returning for
games in both countries in the 2021 season."
The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London and
other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.
The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.
The NFL will release the 2020 game schedule next week, and despite talk of
alternative scheduling or a late start because of the coronavirus, it is
expected to be a business-as-usual slate.
ESPN reported Saturday that the 17-week season will open Thursday, Sept. 10,
and close with Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., citing league spokesman
Brian McCarthy.
However, Sports Business Daily reported last week that the NFL is building
contingency plans into the schedule, including season openers occurring more
than a month later than expected and pushing back the Super Bowl by as much as
three weeks.
According to the report, the opening slate of regular-season games could be
moved all the way back to Thursday, Oct. 15, which is currently set as the
start to Week 6. The Super Bowl in Tampa, Fla., could be moved from Feb. 7 all
the way back to Feb. 28.
--Field Level Media