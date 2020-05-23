NFL.com corrects Kaepernick's 'retired' designation

NFL.com corrected Colin Kaepernick's designation from "retired" to "UFA," or unrestricted free agent.

The league's official website, which was recently redesigned and added the

"retired" status, updated the quarterback's designation after the error was

pointed out Friday night.

"Thank you to everyone who held the @NFL accountable for falsely reporting

that Colin 'retired' on their website," Kaepernick's girlfriend, Nessa Diab,

tweeted Saturday morning. "They heard you loud & clear bc the NFL put the

accurate description that @Kaepernick7 is a Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA).

Tell them to stop denying him employment."

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since finishing the 2016 season with

the San Francisco 49ers.

He filed a grievance against the NFL in 2017 alleging collusion by the owners

to keep him out of the league for kneeling during the national anthem to

protest social injustice. He settled with the NFL in February 2019.

Last November, Kaepernick held a workout for representatives from eight NFL

teams to show his readiness but got no job offers.

A second-round draft pick in 2011, Kaepernick started 58 games over six

seasons with the 49ers and passed for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30

interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 scores. During the 2012

season, he led San Francisco to Super Bowl XLVII, a 34-31 loss to the

Baltimore Ravens.

--Field Level Media

