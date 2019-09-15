LIVE

Cincinnati Bengals - San Francisco 49ers

NFL - 15 September 2019

NFL – Follow the American Football match between Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 15 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two American Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers. Get all the latest on American Football: fixtures, results and tables.

