LIVE

Philadelphia Eagles - Seattle Seahawks

NFL - 5 January 2020

NFL – Follow the American Football match between Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:40 on 5 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two American Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Philadelphia Eagles vs Seattle Seahawks. Get all the latest on American Football: fixtures, results and tables.

