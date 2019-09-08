LIVE

Seattle Seahawks - Cincinnati Bengals

NFL - 8 September 2019

NFL – Follow the American Football match between Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:05 on 8 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two American Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Seattle Seahawks vs Cincinnati Bengals. Get all the latest on American Football: fixtures, results and tables.

