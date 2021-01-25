Patrick Mahomes passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs become AFC champions by downing the Buffalo Bills 38-24 at Kansas City.

The Bucs beat the Green Packers 31-26 for the NFC title and will get to stage Super Bowl LV at home.

Tom Brady will make his 10th Super Bowl appearance against a Chiefs team that went undefeated on the road this season.

The Chiefs went three-and-out on their opening possession, then overturned a 9-0 deficit with second-quarter touchdown drives of 82, 80 and 77 yards.

Taking away a one-play kneel down to end the first half, Kansas City scored on six straight possessions while going 5-for-5 on touchdowns in the red zone.

Tyreek Hill raced 172 yards on nine receptions, including a 71-yard gain. Travis Kelce added 13 catches for 118 yards and two scores as the Chiefs amassed 439 yards.

Buffalo's Josh Allen completed 28 of 48 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 88 yards, but fourth-quarter interceptions by Rashad Fenton and Bashaud Breeland (on a two-point conversion attempt) proved disastrous.

The Bills converted just two of five red zone opportunities into touchdowns and settled for four field goals from Tyler Bass. Cole Beasley grabbed a team-high seven catches for 88 yards.

The game ended with chippy altercations that drew offsetting penalties. The Bills converted Taiwan Jones' recovery of a muffed punt by Mecole Hardman into a three-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox for their 9-0 lead.

The Chiefs recovered to build a 21-12 halftime margin as Hardman atoned for his mishandled punt. He grabbed a three-yard touchdown from Mahomes with 14:16 left in the half before beginning Kansas City's next drive with a 50-yard end around.

The Chiefs tacked on touchdown runs of six and one yards from Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a 21-9 lead.

BRADY LEADS BUCS TO SUPER BOWL

Brady's first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will end similarly to how many of his campaigns with the New England Patriots finished - with his team in the Super Bowl.

Brady passed for three touchdowns and will be returning to the Super Bowl for the 10th time after helping the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the top-seeded Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

It is exactly the type of season finale the 43-year-old Brady was hoping for when he traded in cold New England winters for Florida sun.

"It's been a long process for the whole team," Brady said during the post-game trophy ceremony.

"Today was a great team effort. We played sporadically a little bit, but the defense came up huge. We're going to need it again in a couple weeks. I know it's a big game coming up."

