Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is expected to announce his retirement.

44-year-old Brady has defied time to continue playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in recent seasons, but now it seems he has made the decision to step away from the sport after a glittering career.

The news was sparked by a now-deleted tweet from his company TB12 Sports on Saturday, which listed his achievements and signed off: "22 incredible seasons. Thank you for it all, Tom Brady."

His father Tom Brady Sr denied the news however, claiming that the news was conjecture and that his son had yet to make a final decision.

His agent Don Yee also moved to dampen the speculation - at least temporarily - by issuing a statement to the NFL Network.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," it read.

"Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy."

"He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

Whenever he decides to call it a day, Brady - a seven-time Super Bowl winner and a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player - will retire as one of the game's most decorated players.

The NFL paid their own tribute on Twitter and a series of messages under the #ThankYouTom were trending thereafter.

