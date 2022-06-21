Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from the NFL for the second time aged 33.

Gronkowski first retired in 2019 after winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, but he returned to the league in 2020 to play alongside Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccanneers.

Ad

The duo helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years in 2020. But after 11 seasons in the NFL and four Super Bowl titles, Gronkowski has retired again.

American Football 'Unfinished business' - Brady comes out of retirement 14/03/2022 AT 06:39

The 33-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I will now be going back into my retirement home, walking away from football again with my head held high knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field.

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well.

"From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all.

"Buccaneers fans, the Krewe, without you guys, none of this is possible, all of ya brought it every game, thank you for all you do. Cheers to what’s next, maybe sailing the seas."

Gronkowski won all four of his Super Bowls with Tom Brady.

Brady replied to Gronkowski's post with the comment: "Love you as a man, teammate and friend. One of a kind in every way.”

Gronkowski has the most career touchdowns by a tight end in post-season history on 15.

Super Bowl Stafford, Kupp lead Rams to Super Bowl win over Bengals 14/02/2022 AT 08:54