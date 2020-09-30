Tretter, a center for the Cleveland Browns, cited injury risk as the main

reason for the request in his newsletter posted Wednesday on the NFLPA

website. He used data from 2012-18 to show players have a 28 percent higher

rate of suffering a noncontact lower extremity injury when playing on

artificial turf as opposed to grass.

Tretter wrote the rate is 32 percent for noncontact knee injuries and 69

percent for noncontact ankle injuries on turf compared to grass.

"The data stands out," Tretter said Wednesday during a video call. "Those

numbers are staggering, the difference in injury rate between turf and natural

grass. It's possible to get grass in every location, and it's about pushing

for that. We all should be working toward the safest style of play. We know

the dangers of playing on turf. That's not good for anybody. It's not good for

players. It's not good for the GMs and the head coaches. It's not good for the

owners. It's not good for the fans. Increased injuries isn't good for anybody.

"Until we can find a way to get synthetic turf to respond and react like

natural grass, it's too much of a danger to continue to play on and expect

different results."

Tretter's call for grass fields comes after the San Francisco 49ers lodged

complaints about MetLife Stadium, home of both the New York Jets and Giants.

MetLife has a synthetic turf surface.

In Week 2, the 49ers lost defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to

season-ending ACL injuries. In addition, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered

an ankle injury and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman sustained

knee injuries.

The field was inspected by the NFL, NFLPA and other entities within days of

the contest and was ruled safe as well as meeting league standards.

Still, Tretter wants to see an end to artificial turf surfaces. Currently,

there are 13 stadiums -- housing 15 teams -- using a turf field.

"Players safety will always be a priority for us and for the union," Tretter

said. "... It's something from here on out we need to make a priority."

--Field Level Media

