NFLPA's Smith tempers optimism for 2020 NFL season

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith doused optimism that the 2020 NFL regular season would take place on time and without interruption.

Although the NFL is marching toward a planned regular season scheduled to

begin Sept. 10, Smith told HBO's "Real Sports" he estimated on a scale of 1 to

10 the chances of this season being played are "six (or) seven."

"Well, UVA law graded on a curve, so I'm going to go with probably a six,

seven," Smith said.

This week, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said "there definitely will be a

football season this year" and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has indicated

the liklihood of playing was greater than the 60 percent Smith estimated.

"Look, a lot depends on what happens with the other sports, and to say that we

aren't looking at what's going to be happening in basketball and baseball --

and we're not looking at how they work through these things -- I'd be lying to

you if we're not," Smith said. "So how about I go with six, seven on a curve?"

Multiple reports indicate the NFL is working with a series of contingencies

that could including playing the full season, even if it began weeks after it

was originally scheduled. Or the season could begin weeks later with teams

playing out only what games remained.

--Field Level Media

