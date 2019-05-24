'Pacman' jones retires from NFL
Cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons.
The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005
NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also
played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver
Broncos (2018).
The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in
seven games.
Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout
his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at
a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones' entourage
was identified as the shooter.
He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.
Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned
192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125
kickoff returns.
