'Pacman' jones retires from NFL

The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005

NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also

played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver

Broncos (2018).

The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in

seven games.

Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout

his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at

a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones' entourage

was identified as the shooter.

He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.

Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned

192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125

kickoff returns.

--Field Level Media