'Pacman' Jones retires from NFL

"I stand tall and proud as I announce that this beautiful life-changing ride

that I have been on in the National Football League has come to an end, I'm

officially hanging my cleats up, with no regrets!" Jones wrote in a statement

released Friday by his agent, Peter Schaffer.

"How can I not be proud, 13 years in the game man, hell, I sometimes can't

believe it, but it's real. I will forever be grateful for having the

opportunity to do what I love for so many years. We climbed through the mud to

get here, we broke barriers, we cried, we laughed, we broke cycles, we broke

records, we fell, but got ... back up.

"... I appreciate and thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every

organization and coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for

the opportunities and memories."

The Tennessee Titans selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2005

NFL Draft, and he played in 30 games over his first two seasons. He also

played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008), Cincinnati Bengals (2010-17) and Denver

Broncos (2018).

The Broncos signed him before the season and released him after he played in

seven games.

Jones, 35, has a history of arrests and was plagued by legal issues throughout

his career. The NFL suspended him for the 2007 season following a shooting at

a Las Vegas strip club that left a man paralyzed. A member of Jones' entourage

was identified as the shooter.

He played the 2009 season in the Canadian Football League.

Jones retires with 17 career interceptions and 522 tackles. He also returned

192 punts for 1,944 yards and five touchdowns, and gained 3,232 yards on 125

kickoff returns.

--Field Level Media