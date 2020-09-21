media reported.

Tyrone White, a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was killed in a car crash on Sunday, while his mother Lisa was in critical condition.

"I'm extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County," Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III posted on Twitter.

NBC reported that Patriots owner Robert Kraft had offered to fly White to Miami but the 28-year-old elected to remain with the team in Seattle.

Messages of support poured in for White before the game.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, who played with White for six seasons at New England, said he was heartbroken for his "forever team mate".

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who returned an interception for a touchdown on the Seahawks' opening drive, held up two fingers in the air and then eight as he referenced White's jersey number, saying, "28, we love you bro."

White, in his seventh season with the Patriots, has won three Super Bowls. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

