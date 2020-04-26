American Football

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Reuters
an hour ago

Philadelphia Eagles

1 (21). Jalen Reagor, WR

5-11, 206, TCU

2 (53). Jalen Hurts, QB

6-1, 222, Oklahoma

3 (103). Davion Taylor, LB

6-1, 225, Colorado

4 (127). K'Von Wallace, S

5-11, 206, Clemson

4 (145). Jack Driscoll, G

6-5, 306, Auburn

5 (168). John Hightower, WR

6-2, 189, Boise State

6 (196). Shaun Bradley, LB

6-1, 235, Temple

6 (200). Quez Watkins, WR

6-0, 185, Southern Mississippi

6 (210). Prince Tega Wanogho, OT

6-5, 308, Auburn

7 (233). Casey Toohill, OLB/DE

6-4, 250, Stanford

Grade: C-

The Eagles certainly surprised, particularly on Days 1 and 2. Many preferred
Justin Jefferson to Reagor at No. 21, and the Hurts pick was a head-scratcher.
While Carson Wentz clearly needs a quality backup, could Philadelphia have
traded for Andy Dalton? The Eagles added major speed at wideout in Hightower
and Watkins -- plus a trade for Marquise Goodwin -- but they failed to address
the cornerback position.

Best pick

The Eagles lost a critical piece in Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, but they
found a similarly versatile safety in Wallace, a good value in Round 4.
Wallace can hold up deep or drop down to cover slot receivers or fill against
the run. He's not a blazer, but he's smart and instinctive.

Upside pick

Some thought Reagor should go in Round 2, but there's no doubting his
explosiveness. Not only can he fly, but he has great stop-start and lateral
quickness. He can also jump out the gym and is fearless attacking jump balls,
making some incredible contested catches.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

American Football
