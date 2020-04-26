Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft review

Philadelphia Eagles

1 (21). Jalen Reagor, WR

5-11, 206, TCU

2 (53). Jalen Hurts, QB

6-1, 222, Oklahoma

3 (103). Davion Taylor, LB

6-1, 225, Colorado

4 (127). K'Von Wallace, S

5-11, 206, Clemson

4 (145). Jack Driscoll, G

6-5, 306, Auburn

5 (168). John Hightower, WR

6-2, 189, Boise State

6 (196). Shaun Bradley, LB

6-1, 235, Temple

6 (200). Quez Watkins, WR

6-0, 185, Southern Mississippi

6 (210). Prince Tega Wanogho, OT

6-5, 308, Auburn

7 (233). Casey Toohill, OLB/DE

6-4, 250, Stanford

Grade: C-

The Eagles certainly surprised, particularly on Days 1 and 2. Many preferred

Justin Jefferson to Reagor at No. 21, and the Hurts pick was a head-scratcher.

While Carson Wentz clearly needs a quality backup, could Philadelphia have

traded for Andy Dalton? The Eagles added major speed at wideout in Hightower

and Watkins -- plus a trade for Marquise Goodwin -- but they failed to address

the cornerback position.

Best pick

The Eagles lost a critical piece in Malcolm Jenkins this offseason, but they

found a similarly versatile safety in Wallace, a good value in Round 4.

Wallace can hold up deep or drop down to cover slot receivers or fill against

the run. He's not a blazer, but he's smart and instinctive.

Upside pick

Some thought Reagor should go in Round 2, but there's no doubting his

explosiveness. Not only can he fly, but he has great stop-start and lateral

quickness. He can also jump out the gym and is fearless attacking jump balls,

making some incredible contested catches.

--By David DeChant, Field Level Media

